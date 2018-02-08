Amy Schumer says 'I Feel Pretty' is 'funny and sweet' movie

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Amy Schumer says her new movie I Feel Pretty is "funny and sweet."

The 36-year-old actress discussed the film on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show before debuting the comedy's first official trailer.

"It's about my character, Renee," Schumer told host Ellen DeGeneres. "She kind of has low self-esteem. She really wants to be pretty and wants to feel all the parts of life that open up to you when you're just like, gorgeous."

"I fall off my bike in SoulCycle and I start seeing myself as a supermodel. I look exactly the same, but in my mind, I'm Gisele [Bundchen]," she said. "Things start happening. It's a really funny and sweet movie that I think will make us all feel better."

I Feel Pretty co-stars Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski and Rory Scovel. The film is written and directed by Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, and features an appearance by Silverstein's wife, actress Busy Philipps.

"Guys! Here's the poster for I Feel Pretty, which stars the inimitable @amyschumer, along with Michelle Williams, @roryscovel, @tom.hopperhops, @aidybryant & ME (with brown hair!)" Philipps captioned a photo on Instagram of the movie's poster.

"And it was written & directed by Marc Silverstein (the one I'm married to) and his partner Abby Kohn!" she added. "I can't wait for you all to see it! #feelpretty."

I Feel Pretty opens in theaters June 29.