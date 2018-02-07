Sony releases first 'Venom' poster; trailer to debut Thursday

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures released the first poster for its upcoming action-thriller Venom Wednesday.

"One of Marvel's most enigmatic, complex and badass characters comes to the big screen, starring Academy Award-nominated actor Tom Hardy as the lethal protector Venom," the movie studio said.

The poster is black with eyes cut out to reveal a blue sky and clouds. The words, "Tom Hardy, Venom, October" also appear in the image.

A trailer is to be released on Thursday.