Sony releases first 'Venom' poster; trailer to debut Thursday

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures released the first poster for its upcoming action-thriller Venom Wednesday.
"One of Marvel's most enigmatic, complex and badass characters comes to the big screen, starring Academy Award-nominated actor Tom Hardy as the lethal protector Venom," the movie studio said.
The poster is black with eyes cut out to reveal a blue sky and clouds. The words, "Tom Hardy, Venom, October" also appear in the image.
A trailer is to be released on Thursday.
Tomorrow. #Venom pic.twitter.com/mFqYSgC6Xb— Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) February 7, 2018