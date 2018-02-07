Josh Brolin's Cable appears in new 'Deadpool 2' trailer

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Josh Brolin's time-traveling mutant Cable takes center stage in a new trailer for Deadpool 2 that Ryan Reynolds shared Wednesday on Twitter.

"I was born into war. Bred into it," Cable says in the clip as he formally introduces himself before Deadpool (Reynolds) interjects to complain about the lack of special effects on Brolin and how he is supposed to have a robotic arm.

As Deadpool waits for the special effects to be finished, he portrays a meeting between himself and Cable by using toys. The sequence makes references to Disney's Toy Story and how Warner Bros. used special effects to remove Superman star Henry Cavill's mustache in Justice League.

Footage from the upcoming sequel then returns with Cable taking on a group of soldiers and leaping over a truck. The trailer also includes quick looks at Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams) and Domino (Zazie Beetz), among others.

"Here's a little hit of PCP. #PremiumCablePackage #Deadpool #Cable," Reynolds said.

Deadpool 2, from director David Leitch, is set to arrive in theaters May 18. Reynolds released a new poster for the film on Tuesday that referenced hit 1983 film Flashdance.