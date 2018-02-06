Jamie Dornan done with 'Fifty Shades' films: 'I'm getting too old'

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Jamie Dornan says he's "getting too old" for the Fifty Shades films.

The 35-year-old British actor confirmed on Monday's episode of Lorraine that the third Fifty Shades movie, Fifty Shades Freed, will mark his final appearance as Christian Grey. The films co-star Dakota Johnson, who plays Anastasia Steele.

"Dakota and I are, particularly me, I'm getting too old for this," Dornan told host Lorraine Kelly.

The Fifty Shades movies -- Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed -- are based on the E.L. James erotic book trilogy. James also wrote two novels from Christian's perspective that have yet to be adapted.

"Erica wrote the first two books again from Christian's perspective, but I guess we've already seen, sort of done those films, the same stories, so they won't do that again," Dornan said of the prospect.

Fifty Shades Freed opens in theaters Friday. Dornan said in an interview with The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January that the film will have a different feel than Fifty Shades of Grey and Fifty Shades Darker.

"Obviously, there's still sex in it. There's people who want to see sex, it seems, so we kept a fair amount [in the film]," the actor said. "But, there's definitely a thriller aspect to this one."

"There's really fun car chases, and someone gets kidnapped," he shared. "There's a lot happening this time."