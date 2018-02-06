Home / Entertainment News / Movies

Burglar finds captive girl in first 'Bad Samaritan' trailer

By Karen Butler  |  Feb. 6, 2018 at 8:50 PM
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- A 2 1/2-minute trailer for director Dean Devlin's new thriller Bad Samaritan was released online Tuesday.

The preview shows Doctor Who and Jessica Jones alum David Tennant as a wealthy man whose house is robbed by one of two parking valets -- Robert Sheehan and Carlito Olivero -- at the restaurant where he is having dinner. Once inside the man's mansion, the would-be thief gets more than he bargains for when he discovers a girl imprisoned there.

"One bad night. One Bad Decision. Can Haunt you forever. Watch the trailer for #BadSamaritan starring David Tennant and Robert Sheehan. In theaters 3.30.18," a message accompanying the clip on Facebook said.

