Jamie Lee Curtis posts on-set photo from new 'Halloween'

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Jamie Lee Curtis posted on Instagram a behind-the-scenes photo taken from the set of the upcoming Halloween film.

"First shot. @halloweenmovie Halloween 40 years later. Same slate. Same Laurie," Curtis said alongside an image of herself standing in a doorway alongside the new films director, David Gordon Green.

"David Gordon Green directing from his script. Happy Halloween 2018 everyone. See you all 10/19/18 #halloweenmovie," she continued.

The image is similar to the one Universal shared in September featuring Curtis standing in front of a house to announce the film. The 59-year-old sports longer hair in this new image to match her character's look form the original 1978 film by John Carpenter.

Curtis played the character of Laurie Strode in four Halloween installments out of the existing 10 from 1978 to 2002.

The new film is cowritten by Green and Danny McBride and was given the blessing by Carpenter who will potentially contribute to the soundtrack, Entertainment Weekly reported. Nick Castle, who portrayed killer Michael Myers, is also rumored to be returning.