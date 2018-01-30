Claire Foy is trapped in a mental institution in first 'Unsane' trailer

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Claire Foy believes she is being held against her will inside a mental institution in the first trailer for the upcoming horror film, Unsane.

The clip, released Monday, features Foy dealing with a stalker who may or may not actually exist.

Upon seeking medical help, Foy is then made a patient at a creepy mental institution, where she feels trapped and held against her will.

Things get worse once Foy begins to once again see her stalker within the walls of the asylum as she desperately looks for a way to escape.

"He's here, or maybe it's all in my head," she says.

Unsane, from director Steven Soderbergh, was shot entirely on iPhones. "Anybody going to see this movie who has no idea of the backstory to the production will have no idea this was shot on the phone," he said recently during an appearance at the Sundance Film Festival. "That's not part of the conceit."

Unsane is set to arrive in theaters on March 23.