Fifth 'Indiana Jones' will be Steven Spielberg's next film

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg plans to make the fifth Indiana Jones movie his next project.

The Hollywood Reporter said Spielberg plans to film the Indiana Jones sequel in 2019 for a 2020 release, then follow it up with a remake of the movie musical West Side Story, featuring a primarily Latino cast.

Collider.com noted the as-yet-untitled Indiana Jones project is slated to open in theaters more than 10 years after its previous installment, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Harrison Ford, who will once again play the titular archeologist, will celebrate his 77th birthday next year.

Spielberg is currently on the awards circuit for his newspaper drama The Post, starring Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep.