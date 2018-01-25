'Black-ish' star Marsai Martin to produce, star in upcoming comedy 'Little'

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Black-ish star Marsai Martin has been cast in an upcoming comedy from Universal titled Little.

Martin, 13, will also be executive producing the project after coming up with the idea for the script, noted The Hollywood Reporter.

Little will follow an adult woman who gets the chance to relive her carefree childhood days as her younger self after being overwhelmed by the pressures of adulthood, Variety reported.

Peeples writer and director Tina Gordon Chism is attached to helm the film and has written a new draft of the script that was originally penned by Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver.

Black-ish creator Kenya Barris is producing along with Girls Trip producers Will Packer and James Lopez. Girls Trip star Regina Hall and Josh Martin are executive producing.

Martin has starred alongside Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross on ABC's black-ish for four seasons. The actress previously appeared in Amazon's An American Girl Story - Melody 1963: Love Has to Win.