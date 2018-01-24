Zendaya to star in TriStar's adaptation of Karin Tanabe's 'Gilded Years'

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Actress and singer Zendaya is set to star in and produce TriStar Pictures' psychological thriller A White Lie.

Monica Beletsky is writing the adaptation of Karin Tanabe's novel The Gilded Years, which was inspired by the true story of Anita Hemmings, the first African-American woman to go to Vassar College.

Hello Sunshine's Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter are producing the project, a news release said.

"Monica, Zendaya, Lauren and Reese have developed a bold and original approach to Anita's story that explores complex and timely themes in a way that is sure to thrill audiences," Hannah Minghella, president of TriStar Pictures, said in a statement Wednesday.

"We are excited to make this movie alongside a dream team of extraordinary women who have inspired Reese and me from the moment we all came together," added Neustadter. "TriStar's passion for telling this story makes them the ideal partner for this project."

Zendaya's credits include the films The Greatest Showman and Spider-Man: Homecoming, as well as the TV series Shake it Up.