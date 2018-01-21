'Jumanji' is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third weekend

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The Kevin Hart-Dwayne Johnson adventure Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third weekend, earning an additional $20 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is 12 Strong with $16.5 million, followed by Den of Thieves at No. 3 with $15.3 million, The Post at No. 4 with $12.2 million and The Greatest Showman at No. 5 with $11 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Paddington 2 at No. 6 with $8.2 million, The Commuter at No. 7 with $6.7 million, Star Wars: The Last Jedi at No. 8 with $6.6 million, Insidious: The Last Key at No. 9 with $6 million and Forever My Girl at No. 10 with $4.7 million.