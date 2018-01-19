Lara Croft's legend begins in latest 'Tomb Raider' trailer

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Alicia Vikander stars as iconic video game character Lara Croft in the second trailer for Warner Bros.' upcoming Tomb Raider reboot.

The clip, released Thursday, dives into the origin story of Lara Croft and a hidden message she discovers from her missing father that sets her off on a harrowing journey on a remote island full of hidden tombs and lost treasure.

After her boat is destroyed and she's washed ashore, Lara Croft comes into contact with a mercenary leader played by Walton Goggins who knew her father and who is looking to start a global genocide using the secrets found deep within the island.

"Leaving everything she knows behind, Lara goes in search of her dad's last-known destination: a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. But her mission will not be an easy one; just reaching the island will be extremely treacherous," reads the synopsis.

"Suddenly, the stakes couldn't be higher for Lara, who-against the odds and armed with only her sharp mind, blind faith and inherently stubborn spirit-must learn to push herself beyond her limits as she journeys into the unknown. If she survives this perilous adventure, it could be the making of her, earning her the name tomb raider," it continues.

Tomb Raider, directed by Roar Uthaug, is set to arrive in theaters on March 16.