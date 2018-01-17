Home / Entertainment News / Movies

'The Flash' standalone film 'Flashpoint' taps new directors

By Wade Sheridan  |  Jan. 17, 2018 at 8:22 AM
| License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Writer and directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein are in negotiations to direct Warner Bros.' upcoming Flash standalone film Flashpoint starring Ezra Miller.

Daley and Goldstein became frontrunners after Warner. Bros. approached Batman star Ben Affleck to helm the film, but he declined, Variety reported.

The filmmaking duo are best known for penning Horrible Bosses, for writing and directing the Vacation reboot from 2015 and for helping to write Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man: Homecoming. Daley and Goldstein have also directed the upcoming comedy Game Night starring Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams that is set to arrive in theaters on Feb. 23.

Daley and Goldstein are the third helmers attached to the Flash project following the exit of Seth Grahame-Smith in April 2016 and then Rick Famuyiwa in November 2016. Both filmmakers left the film over creative differences.

Miller's Flash was first introduced in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad in cameo roles. The Flash was then a featured character in Justice League, released in November.

