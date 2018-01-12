Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus show PDA at Critics' Choice Awards

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus didn't shy away from PDA at the Critics' Choice Awards.

The 41-year-old actress and 49-year-old actor looked the happy couple while attending the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards ceremony Thursday at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Kruger was all smiles in a white Vera Wang dress as she held hands and posed for photos with Reedus on the red carpet. People reported the pair also shared a sweet kiss before temporarily parting ways.

Kruger's movie In the Fade was nominated for and won Best Foreign Language Film at the awards show. The movie won her Best Actress at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, and took Best Foreign Language Film at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards.

"We're really excited," the actress said of the Golden Globes win in an interview with Entertainment Tonight prior to the Critics' Choice Awards ceremony. "It was a full-on surprise."

"Yeah, a foreign language film and coming off the win at Cannes, it's just been such an amazing ride and you know, we're here and it already seems incredible for a movie that size," she added.

Kruger was first linked to Reedus in March after co-starring with The Walking Dead actor in the 2015 movie Sky. The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards ceremony this month.