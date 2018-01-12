'Deadpool 2' to release in May, 'New Mutants' and 'Gambit' delayed

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Fox has reshuffled the release dates for three of its upcoming X-Men projects, including sequel Deadpool 2, the horror-infused New Mutants and Gambit starring Channing Tatum.

Deadpool 2, which brings back star Ryan Reynolds, has been moved up two weeks and will release in theaters on May 18. The film was originally slated to release on June 1.

The move has Deadpool 2 released on the same day as Sony's Slender Man and one week before Disney's upcoming Star Wars spinoff prequel, Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Deadpool 2, from director David Leitch, will also feature Josh Brolin as time-traveling mutant Cable and Zazie Beetz as mercenary domino. The first trailer for the actioner featured Deadpool channeling Bob Ross as he put together a few detailed paintings.

New Mutants, meanwhile, has been pushed back 10 months from its original April 13 release date and will now arrive in theaters on Feb. 22, 2019.

The delay is for Fox to avoid having New Mutants and Deadpool 2 in theaters at the same time in certain international markets, noted The Hollywood Reporter, citing insiders.

New Mutants, from director Josh Boone, trades in X-Men's Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters for an insane asylum and stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt and Alice Braga.

Gambit has also been delayed and will now release on June 7, 2019 instead of its original date of Feb. 14, 2019.

The new summer 2019 date comes after director Gore Verbinski exited the film on Thursday. A replacement director has not been announced.

Gambit, written by Josh Zetumer, will feature Tatum in the title role, a New Orleans native known for manipulating kinetic energy and using a deck of playing cards as weapons.