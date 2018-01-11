Home / Entertainment News / Movies

Report: Gore Verbinski won't direct 'Gambit' as planned

By Karen Butler  |  Jan. 11, 2018 at 6:54 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 2
| License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Gore Verbinski will not direct Channing Tatum in the X-Men spinoff Gambit as planned.

Deadline.com said Thursday that scheduling conflicts forced the filmmaker to back out of helming 20th Century Fox's superhero movie, which is set for theatrical release Feb. 14, 2019.

However, Variety said creative differences between Verbinski and the studio were to blame for Verbinski's exit.

Rupert Wyatt and Doug Liman were previously attached as directors, but departed the project in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

Tatum is still attached to star in the movie. No replacement for Verbinski has been announced yet.

Verbinski's credits include A Cure For Wellness, The Lone Ranger, three Pirates of the Caribbean film blockbusters, The Ring and Rango.

Trending Stories
'Fast' Eddie Clarke, Motorhead guitarist dead at 67 'Fast' Eddie Clarke, Motorhead guitarist dead at 67
Famous birthdays for Jan. 11: Mary J. Blige, Naomi Judd Famous birthdays for Jan. 11: Mary J. Blige, Naomi Judd
Ciara shares intimate photos shot by Russell Wilson Ciara shares intimate photos shot by Russell Wilson
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town announce 'Bandwagon' tour Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town announce 'Bandwagon' tour
Ray Thomas, Moody Blues flautist, vocalist, dies at 76 Ray Thomas, Moody Blues flautist, vocalist, dies at 76
Loading...