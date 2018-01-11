Report: Gore Verbinski won't direct 'Gambit' as planned

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Gore Verbinski will not direct Channing Tatum in the X-Men spinoff Gambit as planned.

Deadline.com said Thursday that scheduling conflicts forced the filmmaker to back out of helming 20th Century Fox's superhero movie, which is set for theatrical release Feb. 14, 2019.

However, Variety said creative differences between Verbinski and the studio were to blame for Verbinski's exit.

Rupert Wyatt and Doug Liman were previously attached as directors, but departed the project in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

Tatum is still attached to star in the movie. No replacement for Verbinski has been announced yet.

Verbinski's credits include A Cure For Wellness, The Lone Ranger, three Pirates of the Caribbean film blockbusters, The Ring and Rango.