Jennifer Lawrence becomes a living weapon in second 'Red Sparrow' trailer

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lawrence undergoes intense training to become a deadly secret agent in the second trailer for Fox's upcoming spy thriller, Red Sparrow.

The clip, released Monday, features Lawrence being drafted against her will into Russia's sparrow program after she takes on a government assignment in order to help her ill mother.

After being turned into the program's most dangerous agent, Lawrence is assigned her first target, a CIA officer played by Joel Edgerton.

"The two young operatives fall into a spiral of attraction and deception, which threatens their careers, allegiances and the security of both countries," reads the synopsis.

Red Sparrow, from director Francis Lawrence, is based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Jason Matthews. Jeremy Irons, Mary-Louise Parker, Charlotte Rampling and Matthias Schoenaerts also star.

Red Sparrow is set to arrive in theaters on March 2.