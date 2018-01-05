DeWanda Wise joins cast of 'Captain Marvel'

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- DeWanda Wise of She's Gott Have It fame has been cast in Marvel's upcoming first female-led superhero film, Captain Marvel.

Wise joins the comic book epic in a supporting role, noted The Hollywood Reporter. Details surrounding her character remain unknown.

The actress joins a cast that includes Brie Larson in the title role, Samuel L. Jackson reprising his Marvel cinematic universe role as Nick Fury, Jude Law and Ben Mendelsohn as the film's villain.

The film, from directing duo Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck with a script by Nicole Perlman, takes place in the '90s before the events of Iron Man which kicked off the Marvel cinematic universe in 2008. Captain Marvel obtains her superpowers after fusing with an alien.

Marvel previously announced that Captain Marvel would be taking on powerful alien race The Skrulls who are prominent figures in the pages of Marvel comics.

Captain Marvel will be Wise's first major movie role after starring in Netflix's She's Gotta Have It which was recently renewed for a second season and Fox event series Shots Fired.