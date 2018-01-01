Home / Entertainment News / Movies

Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon appear in new 'Wrinkle in Time' posters

By Karen Butler  |  Jan. 1, 2018 at 4:37 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Walt Disney Pictures has released online a series of character posters to promote its upcoming fantasy film A Wrinkle in Time.

The images posted on Twitter and Facebook show Mindy Kaling as Mrs. Who, Reese Witherspoon as Mrs. Whatsit and Oprah Winfrey as Mrs. Which.

Selma and 13th director Ava DuVernay helmed the big-screen adaptation of Madeline L'Engle's classic book. It is set for theatrical release on March 9.

Topics: Disney
Trending Stories
Queen Elizabeth knights Ringo Starr, Barry Gibb Queen Elizabeth knights Ringo Starr, Barry Gibb
Famous birthdays for Jan. 1: Frank Langella, Meryl Davis Famous birthdays for Jan. 1: Frank Langella, Meryl Davis
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Theaters issue warning over silent scene [Spoilers] 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Theaters issue warning over silent scene [Spoilers]
Britney Spears thanks fans as she wraps up four-year Vegas residency Britney Spears thanks fans as she wraps up four-year Vegas residency
Maria Menounos marries Keven Undergaro in Times Square on NYE Maria Menounos marries Keven Undergaro in Times Square on NYE
Loading...