Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon appear in new 'Wrinkle in Time' posters

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Walt Disney Pictures has released online a series of character posters to promote its upcoming fantasy film A Wrinkle in Time.

The images posted on Twitter and Facebook show Mindy Kaling as Mrs. Who, Reese Witherspoon as Mrs. Whatsit and Oprah Winfrey as Mrs. Which.

Selma and 13th director Ava DuVernay helmed the big-screen adaptation of Madeline L'Engle's classic book. It is set for theatrical release on March 9.