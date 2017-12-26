Mark Hamill apologizes for doubting director Rian Johnson's version of Luke Skywalker

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Mark Hamill has returned in his iconic role as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. But the actor recently admitted that he wasn't always on board with what director Ruan Johnson had in mind for the character.

But on Tuesday, Hamill said he regretted doubting Johnson and tweeted an apology for having publicly criticized director Rian Johnson's portrayal of Skywalker.

"I regret voicing my doubts and insecurities in public. Creative differences are a common element of any project but usually remain private," he tweeted. "All I wanted was to make a great movie. I got more than that - @rianjohnson made an all-time GREAT one!"

Hamill's apology comes after an interview with IMDB where the actor admitted he initiallydidn't agree with Johnson's ideas on how to write the Skywalker role into the film and explain how he went from a hopeful optimist to a "bitter old cynic."

"I've had trouble accepting what [Johnson] saw for Luke but again, I mean, I have to say, having seen the movie I was wrong," he said. "I think being pushed out of your comfort zone is a good thing because if I was just another benevolent Jedi training young padawans, we've seen it!"