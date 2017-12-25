Home / Entertainment News / Movies

Cooper Andrews, Faithe Herman land roles in 'Shazam!'

By Karen Butler  |  Dec. 25, 2017 at 8:09 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 3
| License Photo

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- The Walking Dead actor Cooper Andrews has joined the ensemble for the upcoming, comic-book adaptation Shazam!

Deadline.com reported the casting news and said Andrews -- known as Jerry on TWD -- will play the foster father at the group home of Billy Batson, played by Asher Angel.

Comicbook.com said This is Us actress Faithe Herman will play one of Billy's friends at the group home.

David F. Sandberg is directing the movie and Zachary Levi will play the titular superhero, whom Billy grows up to be.

Topics: Zachary Levi
Trending Stories
Meghan Markle joins the royal family for Christmas festivities Meghan Markle joins the royal family for Christmas festivities
Lorde cancels Israel tour date after activists urge her to join boycott Lorde cancels Israel tour date after activists urge her to join boycott
WWE: Top 5 moments of 2017 WWE: Top 5 moments of 2017
Penguins arrive in Google Doodle's Christmas artwork Penguins arrive in Google Doodle's Christmas artwork
Broadcast journalists James Rosen, Elizabeth Vargas leaving their networks Broadcast journalists James Rosen, Elizabeth Vargas leaving their networks
Loading...