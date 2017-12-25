Cooper Andrews, Faithe Herman land roles in 'Shazam!'

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- The Walking Dead actor Cooper Andrews has joined the ensemble for the upcoming, comic-book adaptation Shazam!

Deadline.com reported the casting news and said Andrews -- known as Jerry on TWD -- will play the foster father at the group home of Billy Batson, played by Asher Angel.

Comicbook.com said This is Us actress Faithe Herman will play one of Billy's friends at the group home.

David F. Sandberg is directing the movie and Zachary Levi will play the titular superhero, whom Billy grows up to be.