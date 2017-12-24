Home / Entertainment News / Movies

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' tops the North American box office with $68.5M

By Karen Butler  |  Dec. 24, 2017 at 12:28 PM
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Star Wars: The Last Jedi is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $68.5 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle with $34 million, followed by Pitch Perfect 3 at No. 3 with $20.5 million, The Greatest Showman at No. 4 with $8.6 million and Ferdinand at No. 5 with $7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Coco at No. 6 with $5.2 million, Downsizing at No. 7 with $4.6 million, Darkest Hour at No. 8 with $4.1 million, Father Figures at No. 9 with $3.2 million and The Shape of Water at No. 10 with $3.1 million.

