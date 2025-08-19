Trending
Aug. 19, 2025 / 10:43 AM

Bad Bunny, Danny Ocean lead this year's Premios Juventud nominees

By Ben Hooper
Bad Bunny has been nominated in five categories at this year's Premios Juventud, or Youth Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Bad Bunny has been nominated in five categories at this year's Premios Juventud, or Youth Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Nominees were announced for the 22nd annual Premios Juventud, or Youth Awards, Tuesday, with Bad Bunny and Danny Ocean leading the pack with six nominations each.

The awards show will take place Sept. 25 in Panama City, Panama, marking the first time the ceremony is held outside of the United States. Premios Juventud celebrates Spanish-speaking celebrities who represent "the diverse interests of today's youth in music, television, social media, streaming and pop culture."

Bad Bunny and Danny Ocean each have six nominations, followed by Anitta, Beéle, Carín León, Emilia, Myke Towers, Netón Vega and Peso Pluma with five nominations each.

The theme of this year's show is "evolving to the rhythm of music," with new categories including Best Alternative Mexican Music Song, Best Pop/Rhythmic Song and AfrobeatLatino of the Year.

The winners in each category will be chosen by popular vote at premiosjuventud.com through Sept. 1.

The Premios Juventud will air Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. EDT on Univision, UNIMÁS, Galavisión, and ViX. Clarissa Molina is the first host to be announced, with more hosts expected to be announced in the coming days.

Panama City was chosen to host the ceremony as a means of "celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in one of Latin America's most vibrant countries," organizers wrote.

