Aug. 19, 2025 / 11:04 AM

WWE: Naomi announces pregnancy, vacates Women's World Championship

By Wade Sheridan
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- WWE star Naomi surprised fans on Raw when she announced she is pregnant and will have to vacate her Women's World Championship.

Naomi, on Monday, was introduced to the ring and became emotional before speaking as the crowd chanted her name.

The champ directed the audience to the big screen, where she showed a clip from the WWE podcast What's Your Story, hosted by Stephanie McMahon. Naomi, in the clip, announces she is expecting her first child with her husband and fellow WWE star, Jimmy Uso.

Naomi was congratulated by the crowd and by Raw general manager Adam Pearce before she quickly turned back on her villainous persona. Naomi demanded Pearce leave the ring and stated she will not be handing him the Women's World Championship.

"All the women back there, y'all should be thanking one person. They should be thanking Big Jim because without him y'all know y'all wouldn't have a chance at taking this title off of me. I was about to walk y'all like a dog all year long. I was gonna put you helpers in the ground," Naomi said.

Naomi, instead of handing her title to Pearce, laid down the Women's World Championship in the middle of the ring and said she would return to take it back, even if she has a baby in her arms.

Naomi recently won the Women's World Championship in July at WWE Evolution, where she successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract during Iyo Sky's match with Rhea Ripley.

Naomi then successfully defended her title against both Sky and Ripley in a Triple Threat match at SummerSlam on Aug. 3.

John Cena arrives for interviews after a news conference for "WrestleMania" at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on March 16, 2018.

