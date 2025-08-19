Trending
Aug. 19, 2025 / 12:17 PM

'Kirby Air Riders' coming to Switch 2 in November

By Wade Sheridan
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Nintendo has announced that new racing game Kirby Air Riders is coming to the Switch 2 on Nov. 20.

Nintendo made the announcement Tuesday during a special, live streamed Direct presentation hosted by acclaimed game director Masahiro Sakurai (Super Smash Bros.)

Sakurai shared details about Kirby Air Riders alongside gameplay footage. The game is a sequel to 2003's Kirby Air Ride for the Nintendo GameCube.

Kirby Air Riders is adding a second button to be used during races after the first game only required one button on a controller to be used.

City Trail mode is returning with an open-world area that players can explore for power-ups before later battling others inside of a stadium. The City Trail mode supports up to 16 players online and eight players in local wireless.

The sequel will also feature a bigger cast of playable characters, with Kirby being joined by King Dedede, Meta Knight, Chef Kawasaki, Starman and more.

Kirby Air Riders will retail for $70 when it launches.

