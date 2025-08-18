Entertainment News
Aug. 18, 2025 / 6:51 AM

Guy Pearce, Lou Diamond Phillips mourn the death of Terence Stamp

By Karen Butler
Share with X
English actor Terence Stamp's past collaborators are mourning his death Sunday at the age of 87. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI
1 of 3 | English actor Terence Stamp's past collaborators are mourning his death Sunday at the age of 87. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Edgar Wright and actors Guy Pearce and Lou Diamond Phillips took to social media to express their grief over the Sunday death of Superman and The Limey actor Terence Stamp, who was 87.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Terence Stamp, a British actor who was truly iconic. An East Ender that rose to such fame in Swinging Sixties London, he could rightly be called its epicentre," Wright wrote on X Sunday.

"Terence's career spanned seven decades and never stopped surprising. I was fortunate enough to work with him on what became his final screen role in Last Night in Soho. Terence was kind, funny, and endlessly fascinating," he added. "I loved discussing music with him (his brother managed The Who, and he's name-checked in The Kinks' Waterloo Sunset) or reminiscing about his films, going back to his debut in Billy Budd. He spoke of his last shot in that film, describing a transcendental moment with the camera -- a sense of becoming one with the lens."

Pearce, who co-starred with Stamp in The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, posted: "Fairwell dear Tel. You were a true inspiration, both in & out of heels. We'll always have Kings Canyon, Kings road & F'ing ABBA. Wishing you well on your way 'Ralph'! xxxx"

"Terribly saddened to hear this. We were all incredibly privileged to have worked with him on Young Guns," wrote Phillips.

"He grounded all of us and truly elevated the filming experience. Such class and artistry. What a kind, beautiful, generous man. RIP."

His Haunted Mansion co-star Jennifer Tilly said: "Terence Stamp was such an icon. Rip King."

The BAFTA organization, which celebrates excellence in film and television, released a statement saying: "We're saddened to hear of the passing of Terence Stamp, aged 87. Well known for playing General Zod in the Superman films, Stamp was nominated for two BAFTAs in 1963 and 1995 for his work in Billy Budd and The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert."

Notable deaths of 2025

Terence Stamp
Terence Stamp attends the Moet British Independent Film Awards at Old Billingsgate in London on December 9, 2012. The star of "His Dark Materials," "Murder Mystery," "The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert" "Superman" and "The Limey" died August 17, 2025, at the age of 87. UPI/Paul Treadway | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Hailey Bieber shares cute photo of her with baby son Jack
Entertainment News // 19 minutes ago
Hailey Bieber shares cute photo of her with baby son Jack
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Model Hailey Bieber shared on Instagram a cute photo of her with baby son Jack Blues Bieber. It has already gotten nearly 1.8 million "likes."
'House of Guinness' to premiere on Netflix Sept. 25
TV // 40 minutes ago
'House of Guinness' to premiere on Netflix Sept. 25
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- "House of Guinness," a new historical drama series from Steven Knight, the creator of "Peaky Blinders," is to premiere on Netflix Sept. 25. Anthony Boyle stars.
'The Year of Dramione': Fan fiction's leap to bookstore shelves
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'The Year of Dramione': Fan fiction's leap to bookstore shelves
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Fan fiction is being embraced by publishers, with three new "Dramione" titles -- stories pairing Draco Malfoy and Hermione Granger -- hitting shelves this year.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 18: Kaitlin Olson, Christian Slater
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 18: Kaitlin Olson, Christian Slater
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Actor Kaitlin Olson turns 50 and actor Christian Slater turns 56, among the famous birthdays for Aug. 18.
Model Barbara Palvin reveals endometriosis diagnosis, surgery
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
Model Barbara Palvin reveals endometriosis diagnosis, surgery
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Hungarian model Barbara Palvin revealed Sunday that she's been diagnosed with endometriosis and underwent surgery to treat the uterine condition.
'Weapons' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Movies // 17 hours ago
'Weapons' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Julia Garner's "Weapons" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $25 million in receipts this Friday through Sunday.
'Superman,' 'Limey' star Terence Stamp dead at 87
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
'Superman,' 'Limey' star Terence Stamp dead at 87
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- His Dark Materials, Murder Mystery, The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Superman and The Limey actor Terence Stamp died Sunday at the age of 87.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 17: Sean Penn, The Kid Laroi
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 17: Sean Penn, The Kid Laroi
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Actor Sean Penn turns 65 and musician The Kid Laroi turns 22, among the famous birthdays for Aug. 17.
Leguizamo's Esposito seeks redemption by catching arsonist in 'Smoke'
TV // 1 day ago
Leguizamo's Esposito seeks redemption by catching arsonist in 'Smoke'
NEW YORK, Aug. 16 (UPI) -- John Leguizamo told UPI the disgraced detective he plays in "Smoke" is seeking redemption by trying to bring down the former partner who ruined his career.
'Breakfast Club' returning to theaters for 40th anniversary
Movies // 1 day ago
'Breakfast Club' returning to theaters for 40th anniversary
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The classic, high-school detention comedy, The Breakfast Club, is returning to theaters in time for the film's 40th anniversary.

Trending Stories

'Breakfast Club' returning to theaters for 40th anniversary
'Breakfast Club' returning to theaters for 40th anniversary
'Weapons' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Weapons' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Superman,' 'Limey' star Terence Stamp dead at 87
'Superman,' 'Limey' star Terence Stamp dead at 87
Model Barbara Palvin reveals endometriosis diagnosis, surgery
Model Barbara Palvin reveals endometriosis diagnosis, surgery
Soap opera world mourns the death of Tristan Rogers
Soap opera world mourns the death of Tristan Rogers

Follow Us