Entertainment News
Aug. 17, 2025 / 12:26 PM

'Superman,' 'Limey' star Terence Stamp dead at 87

By Karen Butler
Actor Terence Stamp has died at the age of 87. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI
Actor Terence Stamp has died at the age of 87. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- His Dark Materials, Murder Mystery, The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Superman and The Limey actor Terence Stamp died Sunday at the age of 87.

The Golden Globe winner's family confirmed the sad news to The New York Times and The Independent.

"He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come," his loved ones said in a statement. "We ask for privacy at this sad time."

The cause and location of his death were not immediately disclosed.

Stamp's other credits include Billy Budd, Far From the Madding Crowd, The Collector, Young Guns, Smallville, Get Smart, The Adjustment Bureau, Big Eyes and Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace.

His final screen performance was in 2021's Last Night in Soho.

Notable deaths of 2025

Terence Stamp
Terence Stamp attends the Moet British Independent Film Awards at Old Billingsgate in London on December 9, 2012. The star of "His Dark Materials," "Murder Mystery," "The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert" "Superman" and "The Limey" died August 17, 2025, at the age of 87. UPI/Paul Treadway | License Photo

