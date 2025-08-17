Model Barbara Palvin reveals endometriosis diagnosis, surgery

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Hungarian model Barbara Palvin revealed Sunday that she's been diagnosed with endometriosis and underwent surgery to treat the uterine condition.

In an Instagram post featuring photos of her hospitalization and recovery, Palvin said she's dealt with difficulties during menstruation for years, including fatigue, pain, heavy and irregular flow, and sleepless nights.

"I thought this was just how it works for me," she said. "But recently I've been advised to seek out an endometriosis specialist to see whether my symptoms are caused by that."

Three months after a visit with a specialist, Palvin had an operation.

"Since then I finally experienced a period that was easier, and now I know the difference," she wrote. "It helped me a lot, and I'm grateful I did it."

Palvin encouraged people to see a doctor if they suspect they have the condition since diagnosis and treatment are critical for preventing long-term complications.

According to the World Health Organization, endometriosis causes growths on the outside of the uterus that are similar to the interior lining of the organ. It can cause severe pain and make it difficult for the sufferer to become pregnant.

Palvin, who has modeled for Victoria's Secret and Sports Illustrated, married The Suite Life of Zack & Cody actor Dylan Sprouse in July 2023.