Aug. 16, 2025 / 9:44 AM

Soap opera legend mourns the death of Tristan Rogers

By Karen Butler
Emma Samms is mourning the death of her long-time "General Hospital" co-star Tristan Rogers. Photo courtesy of ABC
Emma Samms is mourning the death of her long-time "General Hospital" co-star Tristan Rogers. Photo courtesy of ABC

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Dozens of stars from the soap opera world are mourning on social media after the death of daytime TV legend Tristan Rogers.

Rogers played dashing spy Robert Scorpio on General Hospital for half a century.

He died Friday of cancer at the age of 79.

"The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Tristan Rogers' passing. Tristan has captivated our fans for more than 50 years and Port Charles will not be the same without him (or Robert Scorpio)," the show's executive producer Frank Valenti said in a Facebook statement Friday.

"I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to his family and friends during this difficult time. Tristan was a one-of-a-kind talent and will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace."

Emma Samms said on X: "I'm incredibly sad to hear the news about Tristan. I loved working with him and we were both so grateful that we got the chance to do that for more than 40 years.

"He taught me to be comfortable in front of the cameras and he introduced me to spontaneity and fun even within all the trials and tribulations Robert and Holly endured."

Kimberly McCullough posted a photo of her with Rogers, who played the father to her character Robin, when she was a little girl.

"Trissy forever," she simply captioned it.

John J. York, who played Robert's brother Mac, wrote on X alongside a photo of them together: "frozen...timeless...legend...privileged...husband...father...grandfather...we will all see you again."

Nancy Lee Grahn, who plays Alexis, wrote on Facebook: "Tristan and I had recurring characters on Babylon 5 yrs ago. He told me that standing next to me was the only time he wished he was shorter so that he didn't have to hover over my ginormous head.

"When the director asked him to look me in the eyes, he said "I'd love to but that head is too distracting." Suave, wry, smooth, debonair and ridiculously handsome. This GH Aussie Icon left his mark and will be well remembered."

Jon Lindstrom, who plays Kevin, said on X: "know the sadness I feel at this news is shared by so many of you. #TristanRogers was one of the coolest, funniest people I ever met. Whenever we were together, which wasn't nearly often enough, we never missed a chance to try to crack the other one up. I wish I'd had more of those chances. R.I.P. #FlightOfAngels #Scorpio @GeneralHospital #GH."

