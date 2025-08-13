Trending
Entertainment News
Aug. 13, 2025 / 3:58 PM

Trump to host 48th Kennedy Center Honors event in December

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
President Donald Trump announces the 48th annual Kennedy Center Honors recipients at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington on Wednesday. Photo by Will Oliver/UPI
1 of 4 | President Donald Trump announces the 48th annual Kennedy Center Honors recipients at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington on Wednesday. Photo by Will Oliver/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced the 2025 John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts honorees on Wednesday and that he will host this year's event on Dec. 7.

The 2025 honorees include actor Sylvester Stallone, stage actor Michael Crawford, country recording artist George Strait, singer Gloria Gaynor and the rock band Kiss.

"Over an extraordinary four-decade career, George [Strait] has sold more than 120 million records worldwide, amassed 60 number one hits and produced 33 platinum-certified albums -- more than any other living American," Trump said.

"He's believed by millions of people to just be as good as you can get, and he's beloved by hundreds of millions of people all over the world," Trump said, adding: "They call him the 'King of Country.'"

Trump described U.K. stage actor Crawford as the kind of actor who only wants to perform on Broadway and London stages.

The president said he attended Crawford's debut Broadway performance in 1967.

"He became an international sensation in the 1980s for his original portrayal of the 'Phantom of the Opera, one of the greatest ever,'" Trump said.

The president called Stallone a "very special guy" and a "real talent" who never received the credit he deserved for playing roles that Trump said no other actor could play.

He complimented Stallone for writing, producing and starring in "Rocky" when he couldn't find a suitable actor with the correct build to play a boxer.

"He ended up playing it because he couldn't find anybody else who fit the role," Trump said. "He's become a legend of the silver screen" and is a "great guy" with a "phenomenal wife and family."

The president then announced Gaynor as an honoree for her award-winning recording career as a disco artist and later as a gospel artist, followed by the rock band Kiss, which he called "one of the greatest rock bands of all time."

The annual Kennedy Center Honors event celebrates artists whose works have shaped the nation's and world's cultural landscapes and recognizes lifetime achievements in the arts.

This year's group is the 48th for the Kennedy Center Honors event, which Trump will host on Dec. 7.

"It's going to be a big evening," Trump told media. "I've been asked to host."

The president said he initially declined to host the event, but relented and agreed to do so.

It's unclear if he will emcee the event or if someone else will handle those duties, NBC News reported.

The president in February was voted board chairman for the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts after removing 18 board members who had been appointed by Democratic presidents.

The Kennedy Center has 29 board members, each of whom serves a six-year term.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Shailene Woodley joins Lindsay Lohan in 'Count My Lies' adaptation
TV // 3 minutes ago
Shailene Woodley joins Lindsay Lohan in 'Count My Lies' adaptation
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- "The Fault in Our Stars" actress Shailene Woodley is set to join Lindsay Lohan in "Count My Lies," a limited Hulu series based on Sophie Stava's novel.
Sylvester Stallone, KISS, Gloria Gaynor set for Kennedy Center Honors
Entertainment News // 34 minutes ago
Sylvester Stallone, KISS, Gloria Gaynor set for Kennedy Center Honors
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Sylvester Stallone, George Strait, KISS, Michael Crawford and Gloria Gaynor have been named this year's Kennedy Center Honorees. The gala is set for Dec. 7.
PinkPantheress plays chess in 'Romeo' music video
Music // 41 minutes ago
PinkPantheress plays chess in 'Romeo' music video
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- PinkPantheress is back with a music video for her song "Romeo," which appears on her mixtape "Fancy That." The video shows her compete in a chess tournament.
Eminem doc 'Stans' to stream Aug. 26 on Paramount+
Movies // 1 hour ago
Eminem doc 'Stans' to stream Aug. 26 on Paramount+
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Eminem-produced documentary "Stans" will stream on Paramount+ beginning Aug. 26, the platform announced Wednesday. The film centers on Eminem superfans.
Derek Hough announced as new 'Extra' host
TV // 2 hours ago
Derek Hough announced as new 'Extra' host
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- "Dancing with the Stars" pro-turned-judge Derek Hough will replace Billy Bush as the host of "Extra" in Season 32. Hough makes his debut on the show Sept. 8.
Charlie Sheen looks back in trailer for Netflix documentary
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Charlie Sheen looks back in trailer for Netflix documentary
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Charlie Sheen is the subject of "AKA Charlie Sheen," a two-part Netflix documentary due on the streamer Sept. 10. The film is directed by Andrew Renzi.
Luke Macfarlane: Charlie bonds with wife's bestie in 'Platonic' S2
TV // 2 hours ago
Luke Macfarlane: Charlie bonds with wife's bestie in 'Platonic' S2
NEW YORK, Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Luke Macfarlane told UPI his "Platonic" character Charlie is more at ease with his wife Sylvia's close-knit, chaotic friendship with Will in Season 2.
Movie review: 'Nobody 2' repeats successful formula
Movies // 3 hours ago
Movie review: 'Nobody 2' repeats successful formula
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13 (UPI) -- "Nobody 2," in theaters Friday, is more of the same action with comedy, but when the "same" is Bob Odenkirk beating up deserving bullies, it is quite welcome.
Wendy hears creatures speak in 'Alien: Earth' season preview
TV // 4 hours ago
Wendy hears creatures speak in 'Alien: Earth' season preview
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- "Alien: Earth" Season 1 had a two-episode premiere Tuesday and will play out over the course of six more episodes. Sydney Chandler and Alex Lawther star.
Timothee Chalamet is a ping-pong player in 'Marty Supreme'
Movies // 4 hours ago
Timothee Chalamet is a ping-pong player in 'Marty Supreme'
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A24 is previewing the film "Marty Supreme," starring Timothee Chalamet as Marty, a ping-pong player inspired by Marty Reisman. Gwyneth Paltrow also stars.

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Red Sonja' valiantly portrays literary heroine
Movie review: 'Red Sonja' valiantly portrays literary heroine
'Alien' star Timothy Olyphant: Scary AI tech is on our doorstep
'Alien' star Timothy Olyphant: Scary AI tech is on our doorstep
'What's Happening!!' star Danielle Spencer dies at 60
'What's Happening!!' star Danielle Spencer dies at 60
Famous birthdays for Aug. 13: Sebastian Stan, Danny Bonaduce
Famous birthdays for Aug. 13: Sebastian Stan, Danny Bonaduce
Wendy hears creatures speak in 'Alien: Earth' season preview
Wendy hears creatures speak in 'Alien: Earth' season preview

Follow Us