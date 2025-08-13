Trending
Entertainment News
Aug. 13, 2025 / 3:24 PM

Sylvester Stallone, KISS, Gloria Gaynor set for Kennedy Center Honors

By Karen Butler

Sylvester Stallone was announced Wednesday as one of this year's Kennedy Center Honors recipients. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
1 of 5 | Sylvester Stallone was announced Wednesday as one of this year's Kennedy Center Honors recipients. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Sylvester Stallone, George Strait, KISS, Michael Crawford and Gloria Gaynor have been named this year's Kennedy Center Honorees.

U.S. President Donald Trump -- and former Apprentice star -- announced the recipients' names on Wednesday.

He also said he was asked to host the event and reluctantly accepted the invitation.

The lifetime achievement awards are to be presented to the artists at a ceremony Dec. 7 in Washington, D.C.

The gala will air on CBS and Paramount+ at a later date.

"For nearly half a century, this tradition has celebrated those whose voices and visions tell our nation's story and share it with the world," Kennedy Center President Ambassador Richard Grenell said in a statement Wednesday.

"This year's Honorees have left an indelible mark on our history, reminding us that the arts are for everyone."

Last year's Honorees, who were named during President Joe Biden's administration, included Francis Ford Coppola, the Grateful Dead, Bonnie Raitt and Arturo Sandoval.

Queen Latifah hosted the ceremony.

