Trending
Entertainment News
Aug. 13, 2025 / 1:25 PM

Charlie Sheen looks back in trailer for Netflix documentary

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
"AKA Charlie Sheen" features the actor diving into his rise and fall from fame. Photo courtesy of Netflix
1 of 3 | "AKA Charlie Sheen" features the actor diving into his rise and fall from fame. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Charlie Sheen is the subject of AKA Charlie Sheen, a two-part Netflix documentary due on the streamer Sept. 10.

In a trailer for the film released Wednesday, Sheen, 59, begins to unpack what he's learned during his recent years of sobriety, his Malibu childhood, and his rise and fall from fame.

"When you got a lot of shame about a lot of stuff, shame is suffocating," the actor says in the preview. "I lit the fuse and my life turned into everything it wasn't supposed to be. There's only one person alive that has the answers to so many people's questions about me."

The documentary also includes conversations with Sean Penn, Denise Richards, Jon Cryer, Chris Tucker, Brooke Mueller, Chuck Lorre, Ramon Estevez, Heidi Fleiss and Sheen's drug dealer, an official synopsis says.

"With seven hard-fought years of sobriety behind him, Charlie Sheen -- as you've never seen him -- finally leaves it all on the table, and revisits the very public peaks and valleys of his life with humor, heart and jaw-dropping candor," the synopsis continues.

Sheen had a starring role on the CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men in the 2000s, but was fired from the show in 2011 following a public meltdown and conflict with Lorre, the series creator. Sheen and Lorre collaborated years later on the HBO series Bookie.

Sheen's other credits include Platoon, Wall Street, The Rookie and Spin City.

AKA Charlie Sheen is directed by Andrew Renzi, who told Netflix's Tudum the actor wasn't on board at first.

"I had seven to eight months of relationship building with him before we even sat down to shoot the film," he said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Derek Hough announced as new 'Extra' host
TV // 47 minutes ago
Derek Hough announced as new 'Extra' host
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- "Dancing with the Stars" pro-turned-judge Derek Hough will replace Billy Bush as the host of "Extra" in Season 32. Hough makes his debut on the show Sept. 8.
Luke Macfarlane: Charlie bonds with wife's bestie in 'Platonic' S2
TV // 1 hour ago
Luke Macfarlane: Charlie bonds with wife's bestie in 'Platonic' S2
NEW YORK, Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Luke Macfarlane told UPI his "Platonic" character Charlie is more at ease with his wife Sylvia's close-knit, chaotic friendship with Will in Season 2.
Movie review: 'Nobody 2' repeats successful formula
Movies // 2 hours ago
Movie review: 'Nobody 2' repeats successful formula
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13 (UPI) -- "Nobody 2," in theaters Friday, is more of the same action with comedy, but when the "same" is Bob Odenkirk beating up deserving bullies, it is quite welcome.
Wendy hears creatures speak in 'Alien: Earth' season preview
TV // 2 hours ago
Wendy hears creatures speak in 'Alien: Earth' season preview
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- "Alien: Earth" Season 1 had a two-episode premiere Tuesday and will play out over the course of six more episodes. Sydney Chandler and Alex Lawther star.
Timothee Chalamet is a ping-pong player in 'Marty Supreme'
Movies // 3 hours ago
Timothee Chalamet is a ping-pong player in 'Marty Supreme'
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A24 is previewing the film "Marty Supreme," starring Timothee Chalamet as Marty, a ping-pong player inspired by Marty Reisman. Gwyneth Paltrow also stars.
'Rental Family' to screen at BFI London Film Festival gala
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Rental Family' to screen at BFI London Film Festival gala
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- "Rental Family," written and directed by Hikari and starring Brendan Fraser and Takehiro Hira, will screen at the BFI London Film Festival gala Oct. 16.
Austin Butler explains his Bad Bunny concert dance on 'Tonight'
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Austin Butler explains his Bad Bunny concert dance on 'Tonight'
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- "Elvis" star Austin Butler explained his unique dance at a recent Bad Bunny concert on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon," attributing it to an edible.
Movie review: 'Red Sonja' valiantly portrays literary heroine
Movies // 9 hours ago
Movie review: 'Red Sonja' valiantly portrays literary heroine
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13 (UPI) -- "Red Sonja," in theaters Friday, is a respectable adaptation of the Robert E. Howard character with an emphasis on real location and physical battle scenes.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 13: Sebastian Stan, Danny Bonaduce
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 13: Sebastian Stan, Danny Bonaduce
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Actor Sebastian Stan turns 43 and actor Danny Bonaduce turns 66, among the famous birthdays for Aug. 13.
'What's Happening!!' star Danielle Spencer dies at 60
Entertainment News // 21 hours ago
'What's Happening!!' star Danielle Spencer dies at 60
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Danielle Spencer, who was a child actor on the '70s sitcom "What's Happening!!", died Monday of cancer, CBS 6 and The Hollywood Reporter reported Tuesday.

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Red Sonja' valiantly portrays literary heroine
Movie review: 'Red Sonja' valiantly portrays literary heroine
'Alien' star Timothy Olyphant: Scary AI tech is on our doorstep
'Alien' star Timothy Olyphant: Scary AI tech is on our doorstep
'What's Happening!!' star Danielle Spencer dies at 60
'What's Happening!!' star Danielle Spencer dies at 60
Famous birthdays for Aug. 13: Sebastian Stan, Danny Bonaduce
Famous birthdays for Aug. 13: Sebastian Stan, Danny Bonaduce
'Lego Disney Princess: Villains Unite' gets trailer, Aug. 25 release
'Lego Disney Princess: Villains Unite' gets trailer, Aug. 25 release

Follow Us