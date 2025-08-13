Trending
Entertainment News
Aug. 13, 2025

Austin Butler explains his Bad Bunny concert dance on 'Tonight'

By Jessica Inman
Austin Butler poses during the "Eddington" photocall at the Cannes Film Festival in May. He attended a Bad Bunny concert recently and discussed his unique dance on "Tonight" Tuesday. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Elvis star Austin Butler has explained his unique dance at a recent Bad Bunny concert, attributing it to an edible.

The actor, 33, recently attended his Caught Stealing co-star's show in Puerto Rico, and unpacked the experience on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday.

"I thought we were just gonna be in an audience, you know, like with everybody and so somebody gave me an edible right before the show and I thought that was a good idea at the time and so I ate the edible and then it turns out we're in like a casita -- a house that is basically the second stage, that he comes and he's on that stage at one point," Butler told Fallon.

He then explained how he felt as though his brain was divided "in two movies."

The first train of thought was that he was so proud of his colleague and was "falling in love with Puerto Rican culture and the dancing."

"And then the other part of me is like, 'Don't dance,'" he explained. "'Because you'll take attention away from him. This is his moment.'"

"But then the music's so good and it's like in my bones at that point and so I'm like wanting to dance but then the other voice inside is saying, 'Don't take attention away,' so I ended up just like swaying my hips while crossing my arms," he continued.

Caught Stealing arrives in theaters Aug. 29 and is directed by Darren Aronofsky.

