Aug. 12 (UPI) -- CM Punk and LA Knight teamed up to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in the main event of WWE Raw.

Punk kicked off the show on Monday and discussed his ongoing issues with his rival, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Punk said Rollins was trying his best to be Punk but that he was failing miserably.

Punk then apologized to the audience for allowing Rollins to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase at SummerSlam and said he was more obsessed then ever with becoming champion once again.

Punk promised to defeat Rollins in the future and break his legs in the process. The Voice of the Voiceless was then approached by LA Knight, who told Punk he didn't have an issue with him, but to stay out of his way when it came to Rollins.

Rollins and his group, now known as The Vision, then arrived onto the scene. The Vision consists of Rollins, Breakker, Reed and manager Paul Heyman, who challenged Punk and Knight to a tag team match in the main event.

Punk and Knight worked well as a team. Punk gained momentum as he nailed Breakker with a top rope elbow drop. As Punk got ready to deliver the Go to Sleep, Rollins rushed the ring and attacked his rival, ending the match in a disqualification.

The Vision began to beat down Punk and Knight as Jey Uso arrived onto the scene with a chair to make the save.

Uso cleared away The Vision, who were then greeted by Raw general manager Adam Pearce at the entrance ramp. Pearce, using his authority, said Rollins would have to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Uso, Knight and Punk in a Fatal 4-Way match at Clash in Paris on Aug. 31 due to his antics.

The announcement caused Punk and Knight to start brawling inside the ring as they saw each other as future opponents. The Vision took advantage of the brawl and proceeded to decimate Punk, Knight and Uso as Raw ended.