Famous birthdays for Aug. 12: Casey Affleck, Jim Beaver

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- Pope Blessed Innocent XI in 1611
-- Artist Abbott Thayer in 1849
-- Educator/poet Katharine Lee Bates in 1859
-- Filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille in 1881
-- Physicist Erwin Schrodinger in 1887
-- Actor/filmmaker Cantinfla in 1911
-- Guinness World Records founders Norris and Ross McWhirter in 1925
-- Businessman/activist George Soros in 1930 (age 95)
-- Writer William Goldman in 1931
-- Actor George Hamilton in 1939 (age 86)
-- Actor Dana Ivey in 1941 (age 84)
-- Musician Mark Knopfler (Dire Straits) in 1949 (age 76)
-- Actor Jim Beaver in 1950 (age 75)
-- Writer Ann Martin in 1955 (age 70)
-- Actor Bruce Greenwood in 1956 (age 69)
-- Musician Roy Hay (Culture Club) in 1961 (age 64)
-- Musician Sir Mix-a-Lot in 1963 (age 62)
-- Actor Peter Krause in 1965 (age 60)
-- Actor Brent Sexton in 1967 (age 58)
-- Actor Rebecca Gayheart in 1971 (age 54)
-- International Tennis Hall of Fame member Pete Sampras in 1971 (age 54)
-- Actor Yvette Nicole Brown in 1971 (age 54)
-- Comedian Michael Ian Black in 1971 (age 54)
-- Actor Casey Affleck in 1975 (age 50)
-- Actor Leah Pipes in 1988 (age 37)
-- Actor Lakeith Stanfield in 1991 (age 34)
-- Actor/model Cara Delevingne in 1992 (age 33)
-- Actor Imani Hakim in 1993 (age 32)
-- Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher in 1996 (age 29)
-- Actor Rudy Pankow in 1997 (age 28)
-- Actor Iman Vellani in 2002 (age 23)