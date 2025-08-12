Trending
Famous birthdays for Aug. 12: Casey Affleck, Jim Beaver

By UPI Staff
Casey Affleck arrives on the red carpet for "The Instigators" premiere at the Lincoln Center on July 31, 2024, in New York City. The actor turns 50 on August 12. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Casey Affleck arrives on the red carpet for "The Instigators" premiere at the Lincoln Center on July 31, 2024, in New York City. The actor turns 50 on August 12. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Pope Blessed Innocent XI in 1611

-- Artist Abbott Thayer in 1849

-- Educator/poet Katharine Lee Bates in 1859

-- Filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille in 1881

-- Physicist Erwin Schrodinger in 1887

-- Actor/filmmaker Cantinfla in 1911

-- Guinness World Records founders Norris and Ross McWhirter in 1925

-- Businessman/activist George Soros in 1930 (age 95)

File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI

-- Writer William Goldman in 1931

-- Actor George Hamilton in 1939 (age 86)

-- Actor Dana Ivey in 1941 (age 84)

-- Musician Mark Knopfler (Dire Straits) in 1949 (age 76)

-- Actor Jim Beaver in 1950 (age 75)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Writer Ann Martin in 1955 (age 70)

-- Actor Bruce Greenwood in 1956 (age 69)

-- Musician Roy Hay (Culture Club) in 1961 (age 64)

-- Musician Sir Mix-a-Lot in 1963 (age 62)

-- Actor Peter Krause in 1965 (age 60)

-- Actor Brent Sexton in 1967 (age 58)

-- Actor Rebecca Gayheart in 1971 (age 54)

-- International Tennis Hall of Fame member Pete Sampras in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor Yvette Nicole Brown in 1971 (age 54)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Comedian Michael Ian Black in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor Casey Affleck in 1975 (age 50)

-- Actor Leah Pipes in 1988 (age 37)

-- Actor Lakeith Stanfield in 1991 (age 34)

-- Actor/model Cara Delevingne in 1992 (age 33)

-- Actor Imani Hakim in 1993 (age 32)

-- Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher in 1996 (age 29)

-- Actor Rudy Pankow in 1997 (age 28)

-- Actor Iman Vellani in 2002 (age 23)

File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

