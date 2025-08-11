Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Kendall Jenner, model Hailey Bieber and more fêted Kylie Jenner at her birthday dinner party Sunday.

Kylie, now 28, posted images from the celebration in her Instagram Stories.

One image showed a dining table set up outside, covered in heirloom tomatoes and white roses.

The setting sun cast soft light over the white tablecloth, and lit candles dotted the tabletop.

Another image shows the reality television personality's birthday cake. It was covered in raspberries and white flowers, along with gold candles.

The Kylie Cosmetics creator was joined by Bieber in another clip shared to her Instagram Stories.

Her family also took to social media to honor the big day.

Khloe Kardashian shared a photo carousel that included images of the sisters embracing.

"You've taught me more than I could ever put into words. How to be strong, how to lead with love, how to laugh even in the chaos and how to show up for the people you care about," she wrote. "Watching you be the radiant soul that you are fills me with endless pride. I truly don't know what I'd do without you. I thank God every single day that I get to do life with you. My soulmate sister. My partner in all lifetimes and especially in the afterworld."

Sister Kim Kardashian called her "the goat" in an Instagram post, while Kourtney Kardashian wrote, "Tinker Bell! May you shine forever my little goose sister," in her birthday tribute.

"My little lady forever," wrote Kendall, 29.

Mom Kris Jenner celebrated her daughter with a social media post as well.

"You are truly beautiful inside and out, and are the best daughter, mommy, sister, auntie and friend... You are so smart, strong, creative, loving, kind, funny and always so supportive. I am beyond blessed that God chose me to be your mommy and we geet to live this life together and make the most amazing memories," she wrote. "I love you beyond measure and I hope you have the most magical year yet. I love you."

Kylie also celebrated her birthday with an art party on Saturday.

