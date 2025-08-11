Trending
Entertainment News
Aug. 11, 2025 / 9:36 AM

Kylie Jenner celebrates 28th birthday with sister Kendall

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Kylie Jenner arrives on the red carpet at the Met Gala in May. She celebrated her 28th birthday Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Kylie Jenner arrives on the red carpet at the Met Gala in May. She celebrated her 28th birthday Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Kendall Jenner, model Hailey Bieber and more fêted Kylie Jenner at her birthday dinner party Sunday.

Kylie, now 28, posted images from the celebration in her Instagram Stories.

One image showed a dining table set up outside, covered in heirloom tomatoes and white roses.

The setting sun cast soft light over the white tablecloth, and lit candles dotted the tabletop.

Screenshot via kyliejenner/Instagram Stories

Another image shows the reality television personality's birthday cake. It was covered in raspberries and white flowers, along with gold candles.

Screenshot via kyliejenner/Instagram Stories

The Kylie Cosmetics creator was joined by Bieber in another clip shared to her Instagram Stories.

Her family also took to social media to honor the big day.

Khloe Kardashian shared a photo carousel that included images of the sisters embracing.

"You've taught me more than I could ever put into words. How to be strong, how to lead with love, how to laugh even in the chaos and how to show up for the people you care about," she wrote. "Watching you be the radiant soul that you are fills me with endless pride. I truly don't know what I'd do without you. I thank God every single day that I get to do life with you. My soulmate sister. My partner in all lifetimes and especially in the afterworld."

Sister Kim Kardashian called her "the goat" in an Instagram post, while Kourtney Kardashian wrote, "Tinker Bell! May you shine forever my little goose sister," in her birthday tribute.

"My little lady forever," wrote Kendall, 29.

Mom Kris Jenner celebrated her daughter with a social media post as well.

"You are truly beautiful inside and out, and are the best daughter, mommy, sister, auntie and friend... You are so smart, strong, creative, loving, kind, funny and always so supportive. I am beyond blessed that God chose me to be your mommy and we geet to live this life together and make the most amazing memories," she wrote. "I love you beyond measure and I hope you have the most magical year yet. I love you."

Kylie also celebrated her birthday with an art party on Saturday.

Kylie Jenner turns 25: a look back

Kendall and Kylie Jenner (R) attend the premiere of "Project X" at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles in 2012. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Demi Lovato joins Jonas Brothers at their tour kick off
Music // 24 minutes ago
Demi Lovato joins Jonas Brothers at their tour kick off
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato surprised fans by joining the Jonas Brothers during their first show on the "Jonas20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour" in New Jersey Sunday.
Tom Holland shares video from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' set
Movies // 2 hours ago
Tom Holland shares video from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' set
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Tom Holland has shared on Instagram a video of his first day on the set of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." The superhero film is set for release on July 31, 2026.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 11: Viola Davis, Embeth Davidtz
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 11: Viola Davis, Embeth Davidtz
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Actors Viola Davis and Embeth Davidtz turn 60, among the famous birthdays for Aug. 11.
'Weapons' tops North American box office with $42.5M
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Weapons' tops North American box office with $42.5M
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- "Weapons" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $42.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Krysten Ritter calls her 'Dexter' killer psychotic, deranged, playful
TV // 21 hours ago
Krysten Ritter calls her 'Dexter' killer psychotic, deranged, playful
NEW YORK, Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Krysten Ritter told UPI that her "Dexter: Resurrection" character Lady Vengeance thinks she's a personal and professional match for the titular anti-hero.
Netflix orders Season 3 of live-action adventure 'One Piece'
TV // 1 day ago
Netflix orders Season 3 of live-action adventure 'One Piece'
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced it ordered Season 3 of its live-action, pirate adventure, "One Piece." Production is to resume in Cape Town, South Africa, later this year.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 10: Justin Theroux, Antonio Banderas
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 10: Justin Theroux, Antonio Banderas
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Actor Justin Theroux turns 54 and actor Antonio Banderas turns 65, among the famous birthdays for August 10.
Elizabeth Bowen: Liv, Mike are equal partners by 'Resident Alien' S4
TV // 1 day ago
Elizabeth Bowen: Liv, Mike are equal partners by 'Resident Alien' S4
NEW YORK, Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Bowen told UPI the partnership her "Resident Alien" character, Deputy Liv, has with her boss, Sheriff Mike, evolves quite a bit over four seasons.
No Season 3 for teen horror series 'Goosebumps' on Disney+
TV // 1 day ago
No Season 3 for teen horror series 'Goosebumps' on Disney+
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Disney+ has canceled its young-adult horror series, "Goosebumps," after two seasons. The show was an anthology based on R.L. Stine's best-selling novels.
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Country music star Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem" is the No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday. This is Wallen's fourth studio record.

Trending Stories

'Weapons' tops North American box office with $42.5M
'Weapons' tops North American box office with $42.5M
Krysten Ritter calls her 'Dexter' killer psychotic, deranged, playful
Krysten Ritter calls her 'Dexter' killer psychotic, deranged, playful
Famous birthdays for Aug. 9: Justice Smith, Anna Kendrick
Famous birthdays for Aug. 9: Justice Smith, Anna Kendrick
Netflix orders Season 3 of live-action adventure 'One Piece'
Netflix orders Season 3 of live-action adventure 'One Piece'
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart

Follow Us