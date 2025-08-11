UFC heading to Paramount in seven-year deal

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Ultimate Fighting Championship is moving from ESPN+ to Paramount+ in a new, seven-year media rights deal that was announced on Monday.

Paramount Skydance Corporation and UFC parent company TKO Group agreed that starting in 2026, UFC's full yearly slate of 13 marquee numbered events and 30 Fight Nights will be streamed exclusively in the United States on Paramount+.

Select UFC events will also be simulcast on CBS.

The deal, worth $7.7 billion, will also also end UFC's current pay-per-view model, with viewers having to pay an extra fee to watch UFC numbered events.

UFC numbered events on Paramount+ will be available at no additional cost.

"This historic deal with Paramount and CBS is incredible for UFC fans and our athletes. For the first time ever, fans in the U.S. will have access to all UFC content without a pay-per-view model, making it more affordable and accessible to view the greatest fights on a massive platform," UFC CEO and president Dana White said in a statement on X.

"This deal puts UFC amongst the biggest sports in the world. The exposure provided by the Paramount and BCS networks under this new structure is a huge win for our athletes and anyone who watches and loves this sport," he continued.