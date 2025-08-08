Trending
Entertainment News
Aug. 8, 2025 / 9:51 AM

'Uma Musume' mourns death of Japanese racehorse Grass Wonder

By UPI Staff
Share with X

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Uma Musume: Pretty Derby is mourning the death of Japanese racehorse Grass Wonder.

The Uma Musume official X account confirmed Friday that Grass Wonder, a retired racehorse who inspired the character of the same name in the racing sim game, has died at age 30.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share that Grass Wonder passed away on August 8," the post reads. "The legendary racehorse's legacy serves as the inspiration for the character of the same name in Umamusume: Pretty Derby."

"We share our condolences to all the staff involved in Grass Wonder's care."

The Uma Musume franchise, which includes a video game, anime series and more, centers on the training and racing of "horse girls" inspired by real-life racehorses. Other characters in the game include Haru Urara, based on a mare famous for losing every one of her 113 races.

The real-life Grass Wonder won 9 of 15 races during his career, earning more than 690,000,000 Japanese yen.

Big Red Farm, a leading Japanese horse breeding and training facility where Grass Wonder resided, announced his death Friday on Instagram.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Laufey addresses beauty standards in new single 'Snow White'
Music // 39 minutes ago
Laufey addresses beauty standards in new single 'Snow White'
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Icelandic singer Laufey dropped a new single, "Snow White," and accompanying music video about impossible beauty standards and the pain of not feeling enough.
Jonas Brothers release new album, talk inspiration on 'Tonight'
Music // 1 hour ago
Jonas Brothers release new album, talk inspiration on 'Tonight'
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers released their new album, "Greetings From Your Hometown," on Friday, and discussed the inspiration for their new music on "Tonight."
Harriet Slater: 'Blood of My Blood' lovers meet in thunderclap moment
TV // 2 hours ago
Harriet Slater: 'Blood of My Blood' lovers meet in thunderclap moment
NEW YORK, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" stars Jamie Roy and Harriet Slater say their characters' relationships with their parents greatly impact the people they become.
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Fox News' Greg Gutfeld to 'Tonight Show'
TV // 2 hours ago
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Fox News' Greg Gutfeld to 'Tonight Show'
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Greg Gutfeld, host of Fox News' popular nightly political comedy show "Gutfeld!," was a guest on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" for the first time.
Ella Balinska shares how she nailed first takes for 'The Occupant'
Movies // 5 hours ago
Ella Balinska shares how she nailed first takes for 'The Occupant'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Ella Balinska had to get it right the first time when filming "The Occupant," in theaters and VOD Friday, to preserve the snow in the Caucasus Mountains.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 8: S.Coups, Tawny Cypress
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 8: S.Coups, Tawny Cypress
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Musician S.Coups turns 30 and actor Tawny Cypress turns 49, among the famous birthdays for August 8.
'Wild 'N Out' to mark 20th anniversary with new episodes
TV // 18 hours ago
'Wild 'N Out' to mark 20th anniversary with new episodes
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- "Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out" is celebrating two decades on the air with 20 new episodes, arriving on VH1 Sept. 1, blending comedy and rap battles.
Brandon Blackstock, talent manager and Kelly Clarkson's ex, dies at 48
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
Brandon Blackstock, talent manager and Kelly Clarkson's ex, dies at 48
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Brandon Blackstock, a talent manager and the ex-husband of Kelly Clarkson, has died at age 48 after a private battle with cancer, his family announced.
'Poltergeist,' more Blumhouse added to Universal Halloween Horror
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
'Poltergeist,' more Blumhouse added to Universal Halloween Horror
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Universal Studios Hollywood announced a "Poltergeist" haunted house and interactive Blumhouse stop on the tram tour for Halloween Horror Nights on Thursday.
'Rocky Horror' 4K, screenings, cast appearances announced
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Rocky Horror' 4K, screenings, cast appearances announced
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Walt Disney Home Entertainment announced 50th anniversary events for "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," including 4K restoration, screenings and cast appearances.

Trending Stories

Brandon Blackstock, talent manager and Kelly Clarkson's ex, dies at 48
Brandon Blackstock, talent manager and Kelly Clarkson's ex, dies at 48
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Fox News' Greg Gutfeld to 'Tonight Show'
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Fox News' Greg Gutfeld to 'Tonight Show'
Girl group Vcha reintroduces itself as Girlset
Girl group Vcha reintroduces itself as Girlset
Kelly Clarkson cancels remainder of August Vegas shows
Kelly Clarkson cancels remainder of August Vegas shows
'Happy Gilmore 2' cast celebrates Eminem's comic chops
'Happy Gilmore 2' cast celebrates Eminem's comic chops

Follow Us