'Uma Musume' mourns death of Japanese racehorse Grass Wonder

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Uma Musume: Pretty Derby is mourning the death of Japanese racehorse Grass Wonder.

The Uma Musume official X account confirmed Friday that Grass Wonder, a retired racehorse who inspired the character of the same name in the racing sim game, has died at age 30.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share that Grass Wonder passed away on August 8," the post reads. "The legendary racehorse's legacy serves as the inspiration for the character of the same name in Umamusume: Pretty Derby."

"We share our condolences to all the staff involved in Grass Wonder's care."

The Uma Musume franchise, which includes a video game, anime series and more, centers on the training and racing of "horse girls" inspired by real-life racehorses. Other characters in the game include Haru Urara, based on a mare famous for losing every one of her 113 races.

The real-life Grass Wonder won 9 of 15 races during his career, earning more than 690,000,000 Japanese yen.

Big Red Farm, a leading Japanese horse breeding and training facility where Grass Wonder resided, announced his death Friday on Instagram.