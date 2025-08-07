Trending
Entertainment News
Aug. 7, 2025 / 3:32 PM

Brandon Blackstock, talent manager and Kelly Clarkson's ex, dies at 48

By Jessica Inman
Brandon Blackstock (L) and Kelly Clarkson attend the Grammy Awards in 2018. Blackstock died Thursday at age 48. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI
Brandon Blackstock (L) and Kelly Clarkson attend the Grammy Awards in 2018. Blackstock died Thursday at age 48. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Brandon Blackstock, a talent manager and Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, has died after a private battle with cancer. He was 48.

A spokesperson for Blackstock confirmed his death in a statement Thursday to NBC News.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family," the statement reads. "We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

A rep for the family confirmed the news to People.

Blackstock, the son of Narval Blackstock and the former stepson of singer and actress Reba McEntire, was married to Clarkson from 2013 to 2022. Blackstock had two children with Clarkson, daughter River Rose, 11, and son Remington Alexander, and two children, Savannah and Seth, from his previous marriage.

Clarkson had announced Wednesday that she was cancelling the remainder of her August concerts in Las Vegas, citing Blackstock's illness.

"Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas," she said. "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them. I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding."

Sources told People Clarkson was absent from her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, earlier this year due to the family circumstances.

Notable deaths of 2025

Brandon Blackstock
Talent manager Brandon Blackstock (L) and his ex-wife Kelly Clarkson arrive on the red carpet at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York City on January 28, 2018. Blackstock, who is also the former stepson of Reba McEntire, died at the age of 48 on Aug. 7. Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

