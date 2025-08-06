Jack Osbourne pays tribute to Ozzy: 'I love you Dad'

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Jack Osbourne posted a tribute to his late father, Ozzy Osbourne, on Instagram Wednesday.

The former Black Sabbath member died July 22, just weeks after playing his final show with the band in Birmingham, England. He was 76.

Jack Osbourne said his heart "has hurt too much" to want to post something honoring Ozzy.

"I'm gonna keep this short because he certainly hated long rambling speeches," Jack Osbourne wrote. "He was so many things to so many people, but I was so lucky and blessed to be a part of a very small group that got to call him 'Dad.'"

He also included a video montage that featured clips and photos of the pair together as Jack grew up.

"My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude. I got 14,501 days with that man and I know that is such a blessing."

He also included a Hunter S. Thompson quote: "Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body... but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming, 'Wow! What a ride!'"

"That was my dad," he concluded. "He lived and he lived his life fully. I love you dad."

Jack, sister Kelly and mother Sharon had appeared alongside Ozzy in The Osbournes, which ran through 2005 on MTV.

