Trending
Entertainment News
Aug. 6, 2025 / 10:49 AM

Jack Osbourne pays tribute to Ozzy: 'I love you Dad'

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Jack Osbourne paid tribute to his late dad, Ozzy Osbourne, on social media. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Jack Osbourne paid tribute to his late dad, Ozzy Osbourne, on social media. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Jack Osbourne posted a tribute to his late father, Ozzy Osbourne, on Instagram Wednesday.

The former Black Sabbath member died July 22, just weeks after playing his final show with the band in Birmingham, England. He was 76.

Jack Osbourne said his heart "has hurt too much" to want to post something honoring Ozzy.

"I'm gonna keep this short because he certainly hated long rambling speeches," Jack Osbourne wrote. "He was so many things to so many people, but I was so lucky and blessed to be a part of a very small group that got to call him 'Dad.'"

He also included a video montage that featured clips and photos of the pair together as Jack grew up.

"My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude. I got 14,501 days with that man and I know that is such a blessing."

He also included a Hunter S. Thompson quote: "Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body... but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming, 'Wow! What a ride!'"

"That was my dad," he concluded. "He lived and he lived his life fully. I love you dad."

Jack, sister Kelly and mother Sharon had appeared alongside Ozzy in The Osbournes, which ran through 2005 on MTV.

Notable deaths of 2025

Loni Anderson
Actress Loni Anderson arrives on the orange carpet for the Race to Erase MS Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif., on May 10, 2019. Anderson, best known for her scene-stealing role as receptionist Jennifer in the sitcom "WKRP in Cincinnati" and for her real-life marriage to late actor Burt Reynolds, died at the age of 79 on August 3. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Pickup' stars Murphy, Palmer bonded over 'Nutty Professor'
Movies // 6 minutes ago
'Pickup' stars Murphy, Palmer bonded over 'Nutty Professor'
NEW YORK, Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Keke Palmer says she bonded with Eddie Murphy on the set of "The Pickup" by telling the comedy legend how much she loved his 1996 movie, "The Nutty Professor."
Jelly Roll sings 'mean tweets' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Music // 1 hour ago
Jelly Roll sings 'mean tweets' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Jelly Roll sang "Mean Tweets" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Tuesday. The singer ended his last monologue as guest host with the song, which featured online insults.
Lin-Manuel Miranda performs 'Hamilton' medley with classroom instruments
Music // 1 hour ago
Lin-Manuel Miranda performs 'Hamilton' medley with classroom instruments
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Lin-Manuel Miranda performed a "Hamilton" medley and discussed the Broadway musical's 10- year anniversary on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
'Sketch' characters are close to real Tony Hale, D'Arcy Carden
Movies // 6 hours ago
'Sketch' characters are close to real Tony Hale, D'Arcy Carden
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Tony Hale, D'Arcy Carden, writer/director Seth Worley and the kids from "Sketch," in theaters Wednesday, spoke with UPI about the summer family fantasy film.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 6: Amy Forsyth, David Robinson
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 6: Amy Forsyth, David Robinson
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Actor Amy Forsyth turns 30 and NBA legend David Robinson turns 60, among the famous birthdays for August 6.
Molly Shannon joins Will Ferrell in Netflix golf comedy
TV // 16 hours ago
Molly Shannon joins Will Ferrell in Netflix golf comedy
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Tuesday that Molly Shannon has been cast in an "Untitled Will Ferrell Golf Comedy," reuniting the former "Saturday Night Live" cast members.
Lin-Manuel Miranda attends his 'Hamilton' wax figure ceremony
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
Lin-Manuel Miranda attends his 'Hamilton' wax figure ceremony
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Madame Tussauds New York is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Broadway's "Hamilton" with a wax figure of the musical's creator and star, Lin-Manuel Miranda.
'Invasion' stars face 'more powerful' aliens in Season 3 trailer
TV // 19 hours ago
'Invasion' stars face 'more powerful' aliens in Season 3 trailer
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Season 3 of "Invasion" follows cast members as they face off against "new, more powerful" aliens. Apple TV+ teased the upcoming season with a trailer.
Hugh Laurie, Cush Jumbo among new 'Harry Potter' audiobook cast
Movies // 21 hours ago
Hugh Laurie, Cush Jumbo among new 'Harry Potter' audiobook cast
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- "House" actor Hugh Laurie will voice Albus Dumbledore in a new full-cast "Harry Potter" audiobook series. "The Good Fight" actress Cush Jumbo narrates.
'The Choral' trailer: Ralph Fiennes makes music amid WWI
Movies // 22 hours ago
'The Choral' trailer: Ralph Fiennes makes music amid WWI
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures is previewing "The Choral," a film starring Ralph Fiennes as a chorus master during World War I. The film releases in theaters in December.

Trending Stories

'Happy Gilmore 2' cast celebrates Eminem's comic chops
'Happy Gilmore 2' cast celebrates Eminem's comic chops
TV review: 'Alien: Earth' a frightening, provocative sci-fi entry
TV review: 'Alien: Earth' a frightening, provocative sci-fi entry
WWE 'Raw': Seth Rollins defends new title against LA Knight
WWE 'Raw': Seth Rollins defends new title against LA Knight
Movie review: 'Freakier Friday' finds little humor in new premise
Movie review: 'Freakier Friday' finds little humor in new premise
Molly Shannon joins Will Ferrell in Netflix golf comedy
Molly Shannon joins Will Ferrell in Netflix golf comedy

Follow Us