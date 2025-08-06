Famous birthdays for Aug. 6: Amy Forsyth, David Robinson

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Poet Alfred, Lord Tennyson in 1809

-- U.S. first lady Edith Roosevelt in 1861

-- Scientist Alexander Fleming in 1881

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Henry Iba in 1904

-- Actor Lucille Ball in 1911

President Ronald Reagan greets Lucille Ball during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington on December 7, 1986. Ball was born on this day in 1911. File Photo by Vince Mannino/UPI

-- Actor Robert Mitchum in 1917

-- Artist Andy Warhol in 1928

-- Writer Piers Anthony in 1934 (age 91)

-- Actor Catherine Hicks in 1951 (age 74)

-- Musician Randy DeBarge in 1958 (age 67)

-- Actor Leland Orser in 1960 (age 65)

-- Actor Michelle Yeoh in 1962 (age 63)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member David Robinson in 1965 (age 60)

File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

-- Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan in 1970 (age 55)

-- Musician Geri Halliwell (Spice Girls) in 1972 (age 53)

-- Actor Vera Farmiga in 1973 (age 52)

-- Actor Soleil Moon Frye in 1976 (age 49)

-- Actor Melissa George in 1976 (age 49)

-- Actor/musician Leslie Odom Jr. in 1981 (age 44)

-- Model Adrianne Curry in 1982 (age 43)

-- Musician Eric Roberts (Gym Class Heroes) in 1984 (age 41)

-- Actor Amy Forsyth in 1995 (age 30)

-- Actor Ty Simpkins in 2001 (age 24)