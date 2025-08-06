Famous birthdays for Aug. 6: Amy Forsyth, David Robinson

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- Poet Alfred, Lord Tennyson in 1809
-- U.S. first lady Edith Roosevelt in 1861
-- Scientist Alexander Fleming in 1881
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Henry Iba in 1904
-- Actor Lucille Ball in 1911
-- Actor Robert Mitchum in 1917
-- Artist Andy Warhol in 1928
-- Writer Piers Anthony in 1934 (age 91)
-- Actor Catherine Hicks in 1951 (age 74)
-- Musician Randy DeBarge in 1958 (age 67)
-- Actor Leland Orser in 1960 (age 65)
-- Actor Michelle Yeoh in 1962 (age 63)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member David Robinson in 1965 (age 60)
-- Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan in 1970 (age 55)
-- Musician Geri Halliwell (Spice Girls) in 1972 (age 53)
-- Actor Vera Farmiga in 1973 (age 52)
-- Actor Soleil Moon Frye in 1976 (age 49)
-- Actor Melissa George in 1976 (age 49)
-- Actor/musician Leslie Odom Jr. in 1981 (age 44)
-- Model Adrianne Curry in 1982 (age 43)
-- Musician Eric Roberts (Gym Class Heroes) in 1984 (age 41)
-- Actor Amy Forsyth in 1995 (age 30)
-- Actor Ty Simpkins in 2001 (age 24)