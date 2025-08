Famous birthdays for Aug. 6: Amy Forsyth, David Robinson

1 of 2 | Amy Forsyth arrives for the 94th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. The actor turns 30 on August 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Poet Alfred, Lord Tennyson in 1809

-- U.S. first lady Edith Roosevelt in 1861

-- Scientist Alexander Fleming in 1881

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Henry Iba in 1904

-- Actor Lucille Ball in 1911

President Ronald Reagan greets Lucille Ball during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington on December 7, 1986. Ball was born on this day in 1911. File Photo by Vince Mannino/UPI

-- Actor Robert Mitchum in 1917

-- Artist Andy Warhol in 1928

-- Writer Piers Anthony in 1934 (age 91)

-- Actor Catherine Hicks in 1951 (age 74)

-- Musician Randy DeBarge in 1958 (age 67)

-- Actor Leland Orser in 1960 (age 65)

-- Actor Michelle Yeoh in 1962 (age 63)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member David Robinson in 1965 (age 60)

File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

-- Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan in 1970 (age 55)

-- Musician Geri Halliwell (Spice Girls) in 1972 (age 53)

-- Actor Vera Farmiga in 1973 (age 52)

-- Actor Soleil Moon Frye in 1976 (age 49)

-- Actor Melissa George in 1976 (age 49)

-- Actor/musician Leslie Odom Jr. in 1981 (age 44)

-- Model Adrianne Curry in 1982 (age 43)

-- Musician Eric Roberts (Gym Class Heroes) in 1984 (age 41)

-- Actor Amy Forsyth in 1995 (age 30)

-- Actor Ty Simpkins in 2001 (age 24)