Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Madame Tussauds New York is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Broadway hit Hamilton with a wax figure of the musical's creator and original star, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Miranda's wax figure was unveiled Tuesday at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City. The statue is seen in Miranda's Alexander Hamilton costume.

"Honestly, this is very strange," the actor and composer said Tuesday, according to Playbill.

"It's a full day of head scans and eye scans, there's a lady who has a box full of eyeballs... She's flipping through the eyeballs looking for the one that most closely resembles your eyeball," he said, describing the process. "And I did all of this about a year ago. You pose for it a year in advance, and I've been waiting to see which one she picked. It's very Coraline."

Jimmy Fallon hosted the ceremony.

Miranda, 45, is also known for the Broadway musical In the Heights. He and other original Hamilton cast members reunited for a performance at the Tony Awards in June.

Leslie Odom, Jr., will reprise his role of Aaron Burr in the musical for a limited time on Broadway beginning in September.

Lin-Manuel Miranda meets his 'Hamilton' wax figure