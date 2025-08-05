Trending
Entertainment News
Aug. 5, 2025 / 3:58 PM

Lin-Manuel Miranda attends his 'Hamilton' wax figure ceremony

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Lin-Manuel Miranda reacts after Jimmy Fallon unveils his Madame Tussauds wax figure to celebrate the 10th anniversary of "Hamilton." The event took place at Richard Rodgers Theater on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Lin-Manuel Miranda reacts after Jimmy Fallon unveils his Madame Tussauds wax figure to celebrate the 10th anniversary of "Hamilton." The event took place at Richard Rodgers Theater on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Madame Tussauds New York is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Broadway hit Hamilton with a wax figure of the musical's creator and original star, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Miranda's wax figure was unveiled Tuesday at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City. The statue is seen in Miranda's Alexander Hamilton costume.

"Honestly, this is very strange," the actor and composer said Tuesday, according to Playbill.

"It's a full day of head scans and eye scans, there's a lady who has a box full of eyeballs... She's flipping through the eyeballs looking for the one that most closely resembles your eyeball," he said, describing the process. "And I did all of this about a year ago. You pose for it a year in advance, and I've been waiting to see which one she picked. It's very Coraline."

Jimmy Fallon hosted the ceremony.

Miranda, 45, is also known for the Broadway musical In the Heights. He and other original Hamilton cast members reunited for a performance at the Tony Awards in June.

Leslie Odom, Jr., will reprise his role of Aaron Burr in the musical for a limited time on Broadway beginning in September.

Lin-Manuel Miranda meets his 'Hamilton' wax figure

Lin-Manuel Miranda reacts after viewing a new wax figure from Madame Tussauds to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his Broadway musical "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theater in New York City on August, 5, 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Invasion' stars face 'more powerful' aliens in Season 3 trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
'Invasion' stars face 'more powerful' aliens in Season 3 trailer
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Season 3 of "Invasion" follows cast members as they face off against "new, more powerful" aliens. Apple TV+ teased the upcoming season with a trailer.
Hugh Laurie, Cush Jumbo among new 'Harry Potter' audiobook cast
Movies // 2 hours ago
Hugh Laurie, Cush Jumbo among new 'Harry Potter' audiobook cast
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- "House" actor Hugh Laurie will voice Albus Dumbledore in a new full-cast "Harry Potter" audiobook series. "The Good Fight" actress Cush Jumbo narrates.
'The Choral' trailer: Ralph Fiennes makes music amid WWI
Movies // 3 hours ago
'The Choral' trailer: Ralph Fiennes makes music amid WWI
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures is previewing "The Choral," a film starring Ralph Fiennes as a chorus master during World War I. The film releases in theaters in December.
Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars lead MTV Video Music Awards nominations
Music // 4 hours ago
Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars lead MTV Video Music Awards nominations
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Nominations for the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards are in, with Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar, Rosé and Sabrina Carpenter among the top contenders.
Movie review: 'Freakier Friday' finds little humor in new premise
Movies // 4 hours ago
Movie review: 'Freakier Friday' finds little humor in new premise
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5 (UPI) -- "Freakier Friday," starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis and in theaters Friday, complicates the body swap comedy but fails to find depth and humor.
'Regretting You' trailer brings Colleen Hoover novel to life
Movies // 6 hours ago
'Regretting You' trailer brings Colleen Hoover novel to life
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures is previewing the adaptation of Colleen Hoover's book "Regretting You," starring Allison Williams and McKenna Grace, and arriving Oct. 24.
Nintendo announces new Indie World presentation for Thursday
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Nintendo announces new Indie World presentation for Thursday
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Nintendo announced a new Direct presentation that will showcase new indie games coming to the Switch and Switch 2 consoles. The event will live stream Thursday.
Julia Garner teases 'a lot of jump scares' in 'Weapons'
Movies // 6 hours ago
Julia Garner teases 'a lot of jump scares' in 'Weapons'
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- "Ozark" actress Julia Garner discussed "Weapons," a new horror film from "Barbarian" writer and director Zach Cregger. The film arrives in theaters Friday.
WWE 'Raw': Seth Rollins defends new title against LA Knight
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
WWE 'Raw': Seth Rollins defends new title against LA Knight
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- New World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defended his title against LA Knight in the main event of WWE "Raw." Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch also clashed.
TV review: 'Alien: Earth' a frightening, provocative sci-fi entry
TV // 7 hours ago
TV review: 'Alien: Earth' a frightening, provocative sci-fi entry
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5 (UPI) -- "Alien: Earth," premiering Aug. 12 on FX and streaming on Hulu, delivers on the "Alien" movie franchise while exploring compelling questions of its own.

Trending Stories

'Happy Gilmore 2' cast celebrates Eminem's comic chops
'Happy Gilmore 2' cast celebrates Eminem's comic chops
TV review: 'Alien: Earth' a frightening, provocative sci-fi entry
TV review: 'Alien: Earth' a frightening, provocative sci-fi entry
WWE 'Raw': Seth Rollins defends new title against LA Knight
WWE 'Raw': Seth Rollins defends new title against LA Knight
Beyonce plays 'denim cowboy' in Chapter 4 of Levi's jeans ad
Beyonce plays 'denim cowboy' in Chapter 4 of Levi's jeans ad
Olivia Morris wants 'Librarians' viewers to get lost in the silliness
Olivia Morris wants 'Librarians' viewers to get lost in the silliness

Follow Us