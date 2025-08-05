WWE 'Raw': Seth Rollins defends new title against LA Knight

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defended his title against LA Knight in the main event of WWE Raw.

Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship during SummerSlam over the weekend, where he was able to successfully cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase on his rival CM Punk, who had just defeated Gunther.

Rollins has a new villainous cabal, which includes manager Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Rollins kicked off Raw Monday by celebrating his championship win, stating that his vision for professional wrestling can now begin.

Rollins gloated about fooling everyone about his injury, with LA Knight then entering the scene. Rollins had first appeared injured during a match with Knight and used it to his advantage on Punk. The Megastar challenged Rollins to a title match that was later made official by Raw general manager Adam Pearce, who also banned Breakker and Reed from ringside.

Knight brought the fight to Rollins during the main event and even landed a Burning Hammer on the champ. Knight destroyed the announcer's area after he repeatedly smashed Rollins' face into the announcer's table.

Rollins, getting frustrated, resorted to punishing Knight once he gained the upper hand. The Visionary tore away the protective mat that covers the ringside area in order to smash Knight into exposed concrete.

Punk then suddenly arrived through the live audience and attacked Rollins from behind, ending the championship match in a disqualification. What followed was a wild brawl that ended with Rollins, Breakker and Reed on top.

As the new champion and his crew celebrated at the entrance ramp, Roman Reigns arrived onto the scene and joined the fight.

Reigns got in some offense before Rollins, Breakker and Reed gained the advantage. Reed then decimated Reigns with multiple Tsunamis from the top rope, even as Pearce pleaded for the attack to stop.

Rollins and his crew then celebrated as Raw went off the air.

Also on Raw, Hall of Famer Nikki Bella confronted Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch who is coming off of a controversial win over Lyra Valkyria at SummerSlam.

The two accomplished wrestlers quickly got into a war of words that brought up their personal lives.

Bella said Lynch only returned to WWE since a Hollywood career didn't work out, with Lynch replying that she stars in Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2 while Bella's role in the same film was cut.

Bella then called Lynch a liar like her husband, Rollins.

"Me and my hot husband are the greatest wrestling couple of all time," Lynch said. "But wait a minute, at one point that would have been you and your, wait you can't see him anymore," she continued, a reference to Bella's past relationship with John Cena.

Lynch then ended the moment by suddenly punching Bella in the throat.