Trending
Entertainment News
Aug. 5, 2025 / 9:27 AM

WWE 'Raw': Seth Rollins defends new title against LA Knight

By Wade Sheridan
Share with X
WWE's Seth Rollins (L) and his wife Becky Lynch arrive for the taping of MTV Movie &amp; TV Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on June 15, 2019. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | WWE's Seth Rollins (L) and his wife Becky Lynch arrive for the taping of MTV Movie & TV Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on June 15, 2019. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defended his title against LA Knight in the main event of WWE Raw.

Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship during SummerSlam over the weekend, where he was able to successfully cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase on his rival CM Punk, who had just defeated Gunther.

Rollins has a new villainous cabal, which includes manager Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Rollins kicked off Raw Monday by celebrating his championship win, stating that his vision for professional wrestling can now begin.

Rollins gloated about fooling everyone about his injury, with LA Knight then entering the scene. Rollins had first appeared injured during a match with Knight and used it to his advantage on Punk. The Megastar challenged Rollins to a title match that was later made official by Raw general manager Adam Pearce, who also banned Breakker and Reed from ringside.

Knight brought the fight to Rollins during the main event and even landed a Burning Hammer on the champ. Knight destroyed the announcer's area after he repeatedly smashed Rollins' face into the announcer's table.

Rollins, getting frustrated, resorted to punishing Knight once he gained the upper hand. The Visionary tore away the protective mat that covers the ringside area in order to smash Knight into exposed concrete.

Punk then suddenly arrived through the live audience and attacked Rollins from behind, ending the championship match in a disqualification. What followed was a wild brawl that ended with Rollins, Breakker and Reed on top.

As the new champion and his crew celebrated at the entrance ramp, Roman Reigns arrived onto the scene and joined the fight.

Reigns got in some offense before Rollins, Breakker and Reed gained the advantage. Reed then decimated Reigns with multiple Tsunamis from the top rope, even as Pearce pleaded for the attack to stop.

Rollins and his crew then celebrated as Raw went off the air.

Also on Raw, Hall of Famer Nikki Bella confronted Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch who is coming off of a controversial win over Lyra Valkyria at SummerSlam.

The two accomplished wrestlers quickly got into a war of words that brought up their personal lives.

Bella said Lynch only returned to WWE since a Hollywood career didn't work out, with Lynch replying that she stars in Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2 while Bella's role in the same film was cut.

Bella then called Lynch a liar like her husband, Rollins.

"Me and my hot husband are the greatest wrestling couple of all time," Lynch said. "But wait a minute, at one point that would have been you and your, wait you can't see him anymore," she continued, a reference to Bella's past relationship with John Cena.

Lynch then ended the moment by suddenly punching Bella in the throat.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Nintendo announces new Indie World presentation for Thursday
Entertainment News // 14 minutes ago
Nintendo announces new Indie World presentation for Thursday
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Nintendo announced a new Direct presentation that will showcase new indie games coming to the Switch and Switch 2 consoles. The event will live stream Thursday.
Julia Garner teases 'a lot of jump scares' in 'Weapons'
Movies // 44 minutes ago
Julia Garner teases 'a lot of jump scares' in 'Weapons'
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- "Ozark" actress Julia Garner discussed "Weapons," a new horror film from "Barbarian" writer and director Zach Cregger. The film arrives in theaters Friday.
TV review: 'Alien: Earth' a frightening, provocative sci-fi entry
TV // 1 hour ago
TV review: 'Alien: Earth' a frightening, provocative sci-fi entry
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5 (UPI) -- "Alien: Earth," premiering Aug. 12 on FX and streaming on Hulu, delivers on the "Alien" movie franchise while exploring compelling questions of its own.
Machine Gun Kelly performs, talks new album on 'Tonight'
Music // 1 hour ago
Machine Gun Kelly performs, talks new album on 'Tonight'
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- MGK, formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly, performed two songs from his upcoming album, "Lost Americana," on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Monday.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 5: Mark Strong, Patrick Ewing
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 5: Mark Strong, Patrick Ewing
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Actor Mark Strong turns 62 and NBA legend Patrick Ewing turns 63, among the famous birthdays for August 5.
Olivia Morris wants 'Librarians' viewers to get lost in the silliness
TV // 14 hours ago
Olivia Morris wants 'Librarians' viewers to get lost in the silliness
NEW YORK, Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Olivia Morris wanted to star in "The Librarians: The Next Chapter" because, after working on "Hotel Portofino" and "The Head," she was ready for some magic.
Michael Douglas reflects on family drama in 'Looking Through Water'
Movies // 16 hours ago
Michael Douglas reflects on family drama in 'Looking Through Water'
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Good Deed Entertainment released the trailer for "Looking Through Water" Monday. In theaters Sept. 12, Michael Douglas leads the film's ensemble cast.
Jamie Lee Curtis supports Emma Mackey in 'Ella McCay' trailer
Movies // 18 hours ago
Jamie Lee Curtis supports Emma Mackey in 'Ella McCay' trailer
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Jamie Lee Curtis, Emma Mackey and Woody Harrelson star in "Ella McCay," which lands in theaters Dec. 12. The film explores complicated family dynamics.
Camille Sullivan searches for sister in 'Shelby Oaks' trailer
Movies // 18 hours ago
Camille Sullivan searches for sister in 'Shelby Oaks' trailer
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Neon is teasing horror film "Shelby Oaks," starring Camille Sullivan and Sarah Durn. The movie is directed by Chris Stuckmann and arrives in theaters Oct. 3.
Sope Dirisu to star in 'All the Sinners Bleed' series
TV // 19 hours ago
Sope Dirisu to star in 'All the Sinners Bleed' series
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- "Gangs of London" actor Sope Dirisu will star in "All the Sinners Bleed," a crime thriller series adapted by "Black Panther" co-writer Joe Robert Cole.

Trending Stories

'Happy Gilmore 2' cast celebrates Eminem's comic chops
'Happy Gilmore 2' cast celebrates Eminem's comic chops
Beyonce plays 'denim cowboy' in Chapter 4 of Levi's jeans ad
Beyonce plays 'denim cowboy' in Chapter 4 of Levi's jeans ad
'WKRP' icon Loni Anderson dies at 79
'WKRP' icon Loni Anderson dies at 79
WWE 'SummerSlam': Cody Rhodes defeats John Cena, Brock Lesnar returns
WWE 'SummerSlam': Cody Rhodes defeats John Cena, Brock Lesnar returns
'King of the Hill' voice cast adapted to older characters
'King of the Hill' voice cast adapted to older characters

Follow Us