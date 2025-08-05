Trending
Aug. 5, 2025 / 10:16 AM

Nintendo announces new Indie World presentation for Thursday

By Wade Sheridan
Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto attends the premiere of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" in Los Angeles in 2023. Nintendo has announced a new Direct presentation focused on indie games that will be livestreamed on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto attends the premiere of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" in Los Angeles in 2023. Nintendo has announced a new Direct presentation focused on indie games that will be livestreamed on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Nintendo has announced a new Direct presentation that will showcase new indie games coming to the Switch and Switch 2 consoles.

The Direct, labeled as Indie World, will live stream on Nintendo's official YouTube and Twitch channels Thursday starting at 9 a.m. EDT.

The Indie World title means Nintendo will be highlighting games from independent publishing partners, as opposed to games made and published by Nintendo.

Indie World will run about 15 minutes.

Nintendo last held a Direct presentation in July where they showcased Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, Octopath Traveler 0 and new game The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales.

Upcoming games that could potentially make an appearance during Indie World include eagerly anticipated sequels Hollow Knight: Silksong and Hades 2.

Nintendo launched the Switch 2 console in June alongside Mario Kart World. Nintendo then released the critically-acclaimed Donkey Kong Bananza for the new console in July.

