Nintendo announces new Indie World presentation for Thursday

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Nintendo has announced a new Direct presentation that will showcase new indie games coming to the Switch and Switch 2 consoles.

The Direct, labeled as Indie World, will live stream on Nintendo's official YouTube and Twitch channels Thursday starting at 9 a.m. EDT.

The Indie World title means Nintendo will be highlighting games from independent publishing partners, as opposed to games made and published by Nintendo.

Indie World will run about 15 minutes.

Join us this Thursday, August 7 at 6am PT for a new #IndieWorld Showcase! Tune in for roughly 15 minutes of new announcements and updates on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch. Watch here: https://t.co/UqgwVI23d4 pic.twitter.com/NHiNg7jQUY— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 5, 2025

Nintendo last held a Direct presentation in July where they showcased Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, Octopath Traveler 0 and new game The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales.

Upcoming games that could potentially make an appearance during Indie World include eagerly anticipated sequels Hollow Knight: Silksong and Hades 2.

Nintendo launched the Switch 2 console in June alongside Mario Kart World. Nintendo then released the critically-acclaimed Donkey Kong Bananza for the new console in July.