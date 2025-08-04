Trending
Entertainment News
Aug. 4, 2025 / 11:43 AM

Beyonce plays 'denim cowboy' in Chapter 4 of Levi's jeans ad

By Jessica Inman
1 of 5 | Beyoncé is a denim cowboy in a new ad for Levi's jeans. Photo courtesy of Levi Strauss & Co.

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Beyoncé is starring in a new Levi's jeans ad.

Chapter 4, titled "The Denim Cowboy," released Monday and is the fourth installment in her Levi Strauss & Co.'s Reimagine campaign. It expands on the previously released clips "Launderette," "Pool Hall" and "Refrigerator."

"The Denim Cowboy" begins with the songstress riding on horseback to a laundromat at 8:53 a.m.

Viewers then see Beyoncé placing ice in a washing machine before slipping out of her jeans and throwing them in the washer as well.

Chapter 1 was inspired by Levi's 1985 "Launderette" ad, which featured the song "I Heard it Through the Grapevine," according to a press release.

In Chapter 2, Beyoncé is seen sweating as she works in a diner at 5:01 p.m., and Chapter 3 shows her winning a pair of jeans from actor Timothy Olyphant after competing in a game of pool at 9:04 p.m.

"Through Reimagine and our partnership with Beyonce, one of the most influential artists of our time, we're building on decades of classic Levi's iconography and celebrating what it means to lead with intent and confidence," said Kenny Mitchell, the Levi Strauss & Co. chief marketing officer, in a statement.

