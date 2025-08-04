Entertainment News
Aug. 4, 2025 / 11:03 AM

WWE 'SummerSlam': Cody Rhodes defeats John Cena, Brock Lesnar returns

By Wade Sheridan
Share with X
John Cena battled Cody Rhodes in the main event of WWE's "SummerSlam." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
John Cena battled Cody Rhodes in the main event of WWE's "SummerSlam." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Cody Rhodes was able to defeat John Cena for the Undisputed Championship in the main event of WWE's SummerSlam.

Cena and Rhodes battled each other in a hard-hitting Street Fight to close out the two-night wrestling extravaganza on Sunday. SummerSlam took place in front of a sold-out crowd at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Cena, who has spent his final year as a competitor in WWE as a villain, turned back the clock and returned to his more heroic, virtuous days, much to the crowd's delight. The bout was a rematch from April's WrestleMania 41.

The highly-competitive match featured Cena and Rhodes brawling throughout the arena and using various weapons. Cena grabbed crutches from injured NBA star Tyree Haliburton, who was sitting ringside, and used them to attack Rhodes.

Rhodes pulled out all the stops, including the use of the Piledriver, a historically banned move in WWE. Cena later responded by sending Rhodes through the announcer's table with an Attitude Adjustment.

The highlight of the match came when Cena carried Rhodes through the elevator shaft that the American Nightmare uses during his entrance. Cena, after getting off the elevator, slammed Rhodes down hard onto the entrance ramp with another Attitude Adjustment.

Rhodes, starting to grow frustrated, removed the bottom turnbuckle from the ring and used the metal plating to attack Cena. Rhodes performed three Cross Rhodes moves in a row, but Cena still wouldn't stay down.

Cena later delivered an Avalanche Attitude Adjustment from the second rope, but it wasn't enough. Rhodes sent Cena through a table, followed by one final Cross Rhodes, to win the match and become the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

Cena and Rhodes congratulated each other after the match. Cena was cheered loudly and was showered with gratitude from the crowd as the wrestling veteran competed in his last SummerSlam event.

As Cena took in the love from the WWE audience, Brock Lesnar made a surprise return and made his way to the ring wearing a dark cowboy hat.

Lesnar, without saying anything, immediately attacked Cena and knocked him out with an F5. Lesnar, an old rival of Cena's, was last seen in 2023.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Willem Dafoe to be honored, give masterclass at Sarajevo Film Festival
Movies // 53 minutes ago
Willem Dafoe to be honored, give masterclass at Sarajevo Film Festival
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Willem Dafoe will receive the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo at the 31st annual Sarajevo Film Festival in August. He will also hold a masterclass at the festival.
'No Other Choice' from Park Chan-wook to open Busan Film Festival
Movies // 2 hours ago
'No Other Choice' from Park Chan-wook to open Busan Film Festival
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- "No Other Choice" from "The Handmaiden" director Park Chan-wook will open the 30th annual Busan International Film Festival, which kicks off Sept. 17.
'WKRP' icon Loni Anderson dies at 79
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
'WKRP' icon Loni Anderson dies at 79
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Loni Anderson -- known for her role as receptionist Jennifer in "WKRP in Cincinnati" and for her real-life marriage to late actor Burt Reynolds -- has died.
'King of the Hill' voice cast adapted to older characters
TV // 6 hours ago
'King of the Hill' voice cast adapted to older characters
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Toby Huss, new voice of Dale, Lauren Tom, voice of Connie and Minh, and showrunner Saladin K. Patterson spoke with UPI about the "King of the Hill" revival.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 4: Billy Bob Thornton, Lauren Tom
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 4: Billy Bob Thornton, Lauren Tom
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Actor Billy Bob Thornton turns 70 and actor Lauren Tom turns 64, among the famous birthdays for August 4.
No Season 3 for 'FUBAR' on Netflix
TV // 18 hours ago
No Season 3 for 'FUBAR' on Netflix
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger's action-comedy, "FUBAR," has been canceled after two seasons on Netflix.
'Fantastic Four' tops North American box office with $40M
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Fantastic Four' tops North American box office with $40M
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Pedro Pascal's "Fantastic Four: First Steps" is the No. 1 movie in North America again, earning an additional $40 million in receipts in its second weekend.
'Happy Gilmore 2' cast celebrates Eminem's comic chops
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Happy Gilmore 2' cast celebrates Eminem's comic chops
NEW YORK, Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Adam Sandler and the actors who play his sons in "Happy Gilmore 2" are praising Eminem for his surprise comic appearance in the long-awaited movie sequel.
Chris Meloni to guest star on 'Law & Order: SVU' in Season 27
TV // 1 day ago
Chris Meloni to guest star on 'Law & Order: SVU' in Season 27
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Chris Meloni is returning to "Law & Order: SVU" for a Season 27 guest stint. Meloni played Elliot Stabler from 1999 to 2012 and occasionally reprises the role.
Comedian Matt Rife says he bought 'Conjuring' house, occult museum
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Comedian Matt Rife says he bought 'Conjuring' house, occult museum
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Matt Rife has bought the Connecticut house and occult museum that belonged to the late Ed and Lorraine Warren of "Conjuring," "Annabelle" and "The Nun" fame.

Trending Stories

'Happy Gilmore 2' cast celebrates Eminem's comic chops
'Happy Gilmore 2' cast celebrates Eminem's comic chops
'WKRP' icon Loni Anderson dies at 79
'WKRP' icon Loni Anderson dies at 79
Comedian Matt Rife says he bought 'Conjuring' house, occult museum
Comedian Matt Rife says he bought 'Conjuring' house, occult museum
No Season 3 for 'FUBAR' on Netflix
No Season 3 for 'FUBAR' on Netflix
'King of the Hill' voice cast adapted to older characters
'King of the Hill' voice cast adapted to older characters

Follow Us