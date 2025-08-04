Entertainment News
Aug. 4, 2025 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 4: Billy Bob Thornton, Lauren Tom

By UPI Staff
Share with X
Billy Bob Thornton arrives on the red carpet for the 58th CMA Awards in Nashville on November 20. The actor turns 70 on August 4. File Photo by John Angelillo
1 of 3 | Billy Bob Thornton arrives on the red carpet for the 58th CMA Awards in Nashville on November 20. The actor turns 70 on August 4. File Photo by John Angelillo | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Pope Urban VII in 1521

-- Poet Percy Bysshe Shelley in 1792

-- Fashion designer Louis Vuitton in 1821

-- Queen Elizabeth, mother of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in 1900

-- Musician Louis Armstrong in 1901

UPI File Photo

-- Journalist Helen Thomas in 1920

-- Actor Richard Belzer in 1944

-- Football Hall of Fame member John Riggins in 1949 (age 76)

-- Writer Sapphire in 1950 (age 75)

-- Actor Billy Bob Thornton in 1955 (age 70)

-- Actor/voice actor Lauren Tom in 1961 (age 64)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Former U.S. President Barack Obama in 1961 (age 64)

-- Actor Daniel Dae Kim in 1968 (age 57)

-- Motorsports Hall of Fame of America member Jeff Gordon in 1971 (age 54)

-- Dancer Kym Johnson in 1976 (age 49)

-- Meghan Markle, duchess of Sussex, in 1981 (age 44)

-- Actor/filmmaker Greta Gerwig in 1983 (age 42)

-- Actor Dylan Sprouse in 1992 (age 33)

-- Actor Cole Sprouse in 1992 (age 33)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

No Season 3 for 'FUBAR' on Netflix
TV // 10 hours ago
No Season 3 for 'FUBAR' on Netflix
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger's action-comedy, "FUBAR," has been canceled after two seasons on Netflix.
'Fantastic Four' tops North American box office with $40M
Movies // 11 hours ago
'Fantastic Four' tops North American box office with $40M
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Pedro Pascal's "Fantastic Four: First Steps" is the No. 1 movie in North America again, earning an additional $40 million in receipts in its second weekend.
'Happy Gilmore 2' cast celebrates Eminem's comic chops
Movies // 12 hours ago
'Happy Gilmore 2' cast celebrates Eminem's comic chops
NEW YORK, Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Adam Sandler and the actors who play his sons in "Happy Gilmore 2" are praising Eminem for his surprise comic appearance in the long-awaited movie sequel.
Chris Meloni to guest star on 'Law & Order: SVU' in Season 27
TV // 17 hours ago
Chris Meloni to guest star on 'Law & Order: SVU' in Season 27
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Chris Meloni is returning to "Law & Order: SVU" for a Season 27 guest stint. Meloni played Elliot Stabler from 1999 to 2012 and occasionally reprises the role.
Comedian Matt Rife says he bought 'Conjuring' house, occult museum
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Comedian Matt Rife says he bought 'Conjuring' house, occult museum
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Matt Rife has bought the Connecticut house and occult museum that belonged to the late Ed and Lorraine Warren of "Conjuring," "Annabelle" and "The Nun" fame.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 3: Martin Sheen, Chandler Kinney
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 3: Martin Sheen, Chandler Kinney
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Actor Martin Sheen turns 85 and actor Chandler Kinney turns 25, among the famous birthdays for August 3.
Trailblazing country music singer Jeannie Seely dies at 85
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Trailblazing country music singer Jeannie Seely dies at 85
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Singer Jeannie Seely, who helped transform the image of women in country music, has died. She was 85.
Tyler, the Creator's 'Don't Tap the Glass' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
Tyler, the Creator's 'Don't Tap the Glass' tops U.S. album chart
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Tyler, the Creator's "Don't Tap the Glass" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week. The follow-up to 2024's "Chromakopia" was released on July 21.
Busta Rhymes gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Music // 1 day ago
Busta Rhymes gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Rap legend Busta Rhymes was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday. He has sold more than 20M albums worldwide over his decades-long career.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 2: Joanna Cassidy, Britt Lower
Entertainment News // 2 days ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 2: Joanna Cassidy, Britt Lower
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Actor Joanna Cassidy turns 80 and actor Britt Lower turns 40, among the famous birthdays for August 2.

Trending Stories

'Happy Gilmore 2' cast celebrates Eminem's comic chops
'Happy Gilmore 2' cast celebrates Eminem's comic chops
Comedian Matt Rife says he bought 'Conjuring' house, occult museum
Comedian Matt Rife says he bought 'Conjuring' house, occult museum
Famous birthdays for Aug. 3: Martin Sheen, Chandler Kinney
Famous birthdays for Aug. 3: Martin Sheen, Chandler Kinney
Trailblazing country music singer Jeannie Seely dies at 85
Trailblazing country music singer Jeannie Seely dies at 85
No Season 3 for 'FUBAR' on Netflix
No Season 3 for 'FUBAR' on Netflix

Follow Us