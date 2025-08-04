Famous birthdays for Aug. 4: Billy Bob Thornton, Lauren Tom

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- Pope Urban VII in 1521
-- Poet Percy Bysshe Shelley in 1792
-- Fashion designer Louis Vuitton in 1821
-- Queen Elizabeth, mother of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in 1900
-- Musician Louis Armstrong in 1901
-- Journalist Helen Thomas in 1920
-- Actor Richard Belzer in 1944
-- Football Hall of Fame member John Riggins in 1949 (age 76)
-- Writer Sapphire in 1950 (age 75)
-- Actor Billy Bob Thornton in 1955 (age 70)
-- Actor/voice actor Lauren Tom in 1961 (age 64)
-- Former U.S. President Barack Obama in 1961 (age 64)
-- Actor Daniel Dae Kim in 1968 (age 57)
-- Motorsports Hall of Fame of America member Jeff Gordon in 1971 (age 54)
-- Dancer Kym Johnson in 1976 (age 49)
-- Meghan Markle, duchess of Sussex, in 1981 (age 44)
-- Actor/filmmaker Greta Gerwig in 1983 (age 42)
-- Actor Dylan Sprouse in 1992 (age 33)
-- Actor Cole Sprouse in 1992 (age 33)