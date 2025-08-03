Entertainment News
Aug. 3, 2025 / 10:27 AM

Comedian Matt Rife says he bought 'Conjuring' house, occult museum

By Karen Butler
Matt Rife says he bought the house and occult museum that belonged to the late paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Matt Rife says he bought the house and occult museum that belonged to the late paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Comedian Matt Rife has announced he bought the Connecticut house and occult museum that belonged to the late Ed and Lorraine Warren, whose paranormal adventures are featured in the Conjuring, Annabelle and Nun horror movies.

"I have officially purchased Ed and Lorraine Warren's home and Occult Museum, including being the legal guardian for at least the next 5 years, of the entire haunted collection including THE ANNABELLE DOLL, with my good friend @eltoncastee!!" Rife posted on Instagram, along with a photo of him and Castee posing with the supposedly demonic doll and other photos of the Warrens at home.

"If you know me, you know I'm obsessed with the paranormal and all things haunted. You also may know The Conjuring films are my favorite scary movies of all time. So I'm incredibly honored to have taken over one of the most prominent properties in paranormal history. Ed and Lorain Warren arguably put demonology and paranormal into the mainstream and are the very heart of some of the most famous haunted stories of all time, The Conjuring House, Amityville Horror, et..."

Rife said he and Castee plan to open the house for overnight stays and the museum for tours some time in the near future.

The Conjuring Universe began in 2013 with The Conjuring and was followed by numerous sequels and spin-offs featuring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren.

The Conjuring: Last Rites is set for theatrical release on Sept. 5.

Ed died in 2006 and Lorraine died in 2019.

The Hollywood Reporter said the house had been open to the public until Lorraine's death, but closed afterwards due to zoning issues.

