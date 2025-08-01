Trending
John Stamos replaces Josh Gad as Herod in 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

By Karen Butler
John Stamos is set to play Herod in this weekend's production of "Jesus Christ Superstar" at the Hollywood Bowl. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
John Stamos is set to play Herod in this weekend's production of "Jesus Christ Superstar" at the Hollywood Bowl. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Full House icon -- and occasional Beach Boys bandmate -- John Stamos is to replace Josh Gad in this weekend's production of the musical Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl.

Gad dropped out of the high-profile show earlier this week because he is battling COVID.

"Well... this weekend just got Biblical. I'm stepping in as King Herod in Jesus Christ Superstar at the @HollywoodBowl, starring the brilliant @cynthiaerivo. King @Joshgad unexpectedly got hit with COVID (feel better soon, brother! )and while I didn't push him down the stairs, I am grateful for the chance to step into the gold lamé," Stamos wrote on Instagram Thursday,

"This is an honor. A dream. And also a little insane because... I just stepped off a plane from @thebeachboys tour in Spain and have less than 24 hours to pull this off. Wish me luck. And let's rock the Bowl!"

The production will feature Cynthia Erivo as the title character, Phillipa Soo as Mary Magdalene and Adam Lambert as Judas.

