WWE 'SummerSlam' 2025 predictions: Who will win?

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- WWE again presents one of its biggest shows of the year, SummerSlam 2025, live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Saturday and Sunday, marking the first time the event has taken place across two nights.

New champions will be crowned and epic rivalries will be settled as WWE's best compete at the company's annual SummerSlam extravaganza. The show first started in 1988 and promises to define the professional wrestling landscape for the rest of the year.

SummerSlam 2025 will stream on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally starting at 6 p.m. EDT. Rapper Cardi B will host the event.

Here are the marquee matches scheduled to take place and UPI's predicted winners.

Saturday's matches

Gunther (champion) vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship

CM Punk looks to further define his legacy by capturing the World Heavyweight Championship against the brutish and unforgiving Gunther. This bout is set to be one of the most unique matches of the night, as Punk and Gunther have rarely crossed paths.

Gunther is coming off of his win against retiring Hall of Famer Goldberg and defeating his rival Jey Uso earlier this year to re-capture the World Heavyweight Championship. Gunther seems more unstoppable than ever, but perhaps the Voice of the Voiceless can outsmart the champ and make his epic return to WWE in 2023 come full circle.

The only question that remains is the status of Punk's rival, Mr. Money in the Bank Seth Rollins, who is currently out with an injury. Rollins' injury and how long he might be out has been kept under wraps, leading to speculation he will cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Punk if he is able to defeat Gunther.

Predicted winner: CM Punk

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed (with Paul Heyman) in a Tag Team match

Cousins Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are joining forces again to take on two of the most powerful grapplers on Raw, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Breakker and Bronson, who are members of Rollins' new villainous cabal along with manager Paul Heyman, have been without their leader due to an injury. This hasn't stopped them from carving out a path of destruction on Monday nights, however, with the duo most recently able to decimate Reigns and Uso.

Reigns will be looking for revenge on Heyman, his former Wiseman who betrayed him at WrestleMania 41, and should get the big win here as he just recently returned to WWE. As Big E would say, this match promises to feature plenty of "meat slapping meat" moments as this collection of big men collide.

Predicted winners: Roman Reigns and Jey Uso

Tiffany Stratton (champion) vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship

Tiffy Time might be over as Tiffany Stratton faces her toughest title defense yet against the rising Jade Cargill. Stratton has had an impressive title reign after capturing the championship in January and earning high-profile victories against Charlotte Flair and Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

Cargill finally seems ready for the limelight after she defeated Asuka to become the 2025 Queen of the Ring. WWE has always had big plans for Cargill, but it has taken her a while to get here. Stratton is firmly established now as a big player in WWE, and it's time for a change in the SmackDown women's division. Also, expect Cargill to have one the best entrances of the night.

Predicted winner: Jade Cargill

Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez (champions) vs. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss for the Women's Tag Team Championship

Veterans Flair and Alexa Bliss have formed a superteam that is looking to cement their partnership with championship gold as they take on Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez of The Judgement Day.

Rodriguez and Perez are still feeling each other out as teammates following the injury to Rodriguez's usual partner, Liv Morgan. The drama within The Judgement Day continues to pop up on Raw as Perez slyly tries to replace Morgan as both Rodriguez's tag team partner and as the love interest of "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio.

Seeing Flair and Bliss as friends instead of rivals has been fun and refreshing, but eventually fans will want to see them battle each other once again. The Judgement Day drama is compelling and should keep the Women's Tag Team Championship safe for now.

Predicted winner: Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez

Randy Orton and Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul in a Tag Team match

Randy Orton has an unlikely ally in singer Jelly Roll as they take on the formidable duo of Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. Jelly Roll, to this credit, has gotten into great shape heading into SummerSlam and genuinely seems to love wrestling. That normally translates into a good performance, as seen from the likes of rapper Bad Bunny when he competed in WWE.

Jelly Roll might not be able to reach the wrestling heights as Bad Bunny (who set a new bar for celebrity appearances), but he is definitely game to put on a good show. McIntyre and Paul might not even be able to get along, allowing Orton and Jelly Roll to get the win. The match has the potential to be one of the most entertaining of the night. It's a real shame that host Cardi B isn't also involved in a match at SummerSlam.

Predicted winners: Randy Orton and Jelly Roll

Sunday's matches

John Cena (champion) vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Street Fight

John Cena continues his heel turn as he defends his title in a WrestleMania 41 rematch against The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes. Cena, this time, can just break the rules freely as he takes on Rhodes in a no-holds-barred Street Fight. This type of match opens the door for Cena to truly dip into his dark side and use whatever advantage he can to remain champion.

Cena's mission remains the same: The once great hero still plans on ruining wrestling by retiring as the Undisputed WWE Championship, which he has threatened to take home. The self-proclaimed "Last Real Champion" has made it to SummerSlam with the title still around his waist after dispatching of old rivals such as Punk and Orton in controversial fashion.

Does Rhodes have a chance? In order for Cena to properly close out his villain arc and ultimately his first-ballot Hall of Fame career, he must keep the title for a bit longer. Maybe Rhodes can be the one to defeat Cena down the road in November or December.

Predicted winner: John Cena

Naomi (champion) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky for the Women's World Championship in a Triple Threat match

Newly crowned champion Naomi has her work cut out for her as she takes on some of WWE's best in Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky. Naomi's run as champion is still early, with her only recently cashing in her Money in the Bank contract to capture the title. Ripley and Sky feel cheated by the cash-in, which spoiled their highly-competitive and intense match at Evolution back in July.

Despite the odds being stacked against her and the off-chance Ripley and Sky team up, if even briefly, Naomi should be considered the favorite due to how early her current championship run is. Naomi is a hard worker who deserves to be on top longer. Due to the talent involved, this match has the best chance to steal the show.

Predicted winner: Naomi

"Dirty" Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship

The dastardly Mysterio, who has hidden behind a doctor's note to avoid having to wrestle, is finally being forced to defend his title against AJ Styles. Mysterio, who is consistently one of the most effective villains in WWE, honestly doesn't need the Intercontinental Championship to stay relevant or at the top of the card. Styles would be more active with the title and willing to defend it more often.

Styles, a veteran and one of the best in-ring performers in the business, is simply a better fit for the Intercontinental Championship, while Mysterio can go onto bigger and better things. Mysterio, who got a loud reaction in Mexico when he made an appearance in AAA, would better be served going after the AAA Mega Championship, which would make him one of the top title holders in Mexico.

Predicted winner: AJ Styles

Becky Lynch (champion) vs. Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship in a No Disqualification match

Friends-turned-bitter-enemies Lynch and Valkyria will finally settle their intense rivalry at SummerSlam. The two, who have been battling for months, upped the stakes recently by agreeing to a No Disqualification match. On top of that, if Lynch wins, Valkyria can longer challenge for the Women's Intercontinental Championship as long as Lynch holds the title.

Valkyria was a great match for the title and this high-profile has only elevated her standing in WWE. Valkyria should win here so that she can continue to grow in WWE while Lynch, one of the most popular stars on the roster, wouldn't be too hurt by the loss and can go back to challenging for world titles.

Predicted winner: Lyra Valkyria

